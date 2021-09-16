The 100 Ends after Season 7 – Spoiler Alert

Sorry, it is final The 100 season 7 is the last by CW even after an unbeaten run. Now everyone is wondering why the series canceled and how will it end?

For one, you can expect an earth-shattering conclusion for sure. With the constant twists and turns in the plot and Bob Morley and Eliza Taylor in the lead, it has become a huge hit.

For those who do not know the series, it is based on a novel of the same author Kass Morgan. Nevertheless, why is it ending?

Why is The 100 Series Cancelled?

Earlier this year The CW confirmed the end of The 100 while being a rip-roaring success. However, during the Television Critics Association summer tour Mark Pedowitz CW’s president already announced the ending after series seven.

According to him, Jason Rothenberg wanted to wrap up the program.

Rothenberg also mentioned on Twitter telling all his followers that The 100 Season Six finale is here and that he has some bitter news Season 7 is the last.

He also added that they are grateful to CW & WB, allowing them to tell their story the way they want to and wrap it up on their terms.

He also followed up with another tweet saying, “100 episodes of #the100 How perfect is that? #100ofthe100.”

The 7th season is made up of 16 episodes. Therefore, you can expect the longest final run.

Furthermore, author Morgan shared her thoughts by replying with: “What a tremendous run! Thanks to

While we are already in August, season 7 got the green light in April. On the other hand, while the famous shows ending fans of Netflix U.S is already watching season 6.

The 100 Season Six Ending (Spoiler Alert)

Fans can expect an explosive ending as Clarke Griffin (Eliza Taylor) faces danger as she tries to escape Sanctum. Some teaser clips revealed that she is preparing to make ultimate sacrifices while holding a gun to her head when terms are not met.

Therefore, you can expect a conclusion the Sanctum arc depending if the new planet does provide a safe sanctuary.

You can expect The 100 Season 7 premiere at the beginning of 2020.