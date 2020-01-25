Thalia returns to the look of the nineties and drives everyone crazy

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Thalía burst the social networks once again because he appeared with a ninety look very similar to that of his beginnings as a soloist in the nineties leaving his fans with his mouth open and it is that many wanted to see the Mexican characterized as at that time .

Thalia's photo reached more than 138 thousand likes and several comments of all kinds, among which the youth that burdens the interpreter of rampaging were highlighted, in addition to the tremendous body she has since the singer has taken care of her life.

"I would have liked a scene with that look in the video #yatumeconoce", "My God of my life, how perfect your divine creation", "A beautiful look, similar to when you started your career", they wrote Thalía in their networks social.

While Thalia is doing great with her photo section, it is her sister Ernestina Sodi who is not doing very well, because a few days ago it was announced that she ran over a motorcyclist who now requires her to pay for her motorcycle, but she has not responded for the incident.

"Camila approaches me with a series of police officers to tell me, 'we are going to pay you everything," said the deliveryman when the actress approached who so far has not responded to the affected who was working at the time and who also assured that Ernestina was alcoholized.

On the other hand, the older sister of the Sodi, Laura Zapata has no relationship with any of them except for Thalia who helped her with the expenses of her grandmother who a few days ago turned 102 years old.