Tesla Notes: the new anime from the author of Tiger & Bunny comes with a trailer

The announcement of the production of an animated transposition of the manga comes from Kodansha Tesla Note written by Masafumi Nishida and Tadayoshi Kubo and drawn by Kouta Sannomiya. Here is what information was released.

The work, published in the weekly Shonen Magazine, tells of a war between spies aimed at preventing the destruction of the world. In particular, we will follow the events of the ninja Botan Negoro who, allied with Kuruma, a spy skilled in the theatrical arts, will try to recover the so-called Tesla Crystal, legacy of the brilliant scientist Nikola Tesla.

A first trailer is visible on the cover of this news. It presents various characters from the opera with their relative voice actors, or:

Konomi Kohara , in the role of the protagonist Botan Negoro

, in the role of the protagonist Botan Negoro Tatsuhisa Suzuki , for the voice of Kuruma

, for the voice of Kuruma Tomoaki Maeno , interpret Ryunosuke Takamatsu

, interpret Ryunosuke Takamatsu Junichi Suwabe is Mickey Miller

is Mickey Miller Hiroshi Kamiya, for the voice of Oliver Thornton.

A key visual was also released, shown at the bottom of the news, which shows all five of the boys listed above.

To direct the anime is Michio Fukuda while at work on the script there will be the same Masafumi Nishida, also known for being the author of Tiger & Bunny and currently working with the MAPPA studio for the production of RE-MAIN. The animations are entrusted to the studio Gambit and among the other staff members we can remember POKImari, for the character design, and Kaoru Wada, for the composition of the music.

