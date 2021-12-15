It Is What It Is Quotes:

it is what it is! that’s life; you win or you learn so don’t cry over spilt milk. whatever happens, happens for the best good luck will rub off on you. If at first you don’t succeed, try try again! Nothing ventured nothing gained. Where there is a will there is a way. The grass is always greener on the other side of the fence

As I said in one of my previous articles that our parents are important part of our lives and they have an unconditional love for us which many people never can understand but let me correct myself here I would say that not just our parents are the only one who are very much caring about us even god has great concern for us he wants his creation to prosper and be happy.

This is the reason we always find god’s message in our life’s ups and downs, good or bad moments. We might not be able to see it but if we just stay positive and keep moving forward he will guide us in the right direction. A lot of times it is hard to do this on our own so going through tough times with someone by our side can really help, family, friends or a loved one.

Even though things might not seem fair at the moment and we are going through a tough time we need to remember that ” This too shall pass” as long as we don’t give up on ourselves. We need to stay strong and have faith that everything is happening for a reason.

“Whenever you find yourself doubting how far you can go, just remember how far you have come. Remember everything you have faced, all the battles you have won, and all the fears you have overcome” – Unknown

We need to remember our past successes in order to get through our current struggles. We are not alone in this and we will make it through as long as we don’t give up on ourselves. So keep your head up and be positive, it is what it is!

It is what it is dangerous:

There are times when things happen in our life that we can’t control. We may not understand why something happened or what we could have done to prevent it but all we can do is accept it and move on. This is what is called “it is what it is.”

This phrase can be dangerous because it can make us complacent and stop us from trying to improve our situation. If we resigned ourselves to this phrase then we would never make any progress in our lives. We need to remember that we can always change our situation if we try hard enough and don’t give up.

“It is what it is” should not be used as an excuse to not try or as a means of justifying negative behavior. We need to always try our best and never give up. If we do, then we are allowing things to happen to us rather than making them happen for ourselves.

It is what it is relationship quotes:

“A relationship is only as good as the two people in it.”

In order for a relationship to be successful, both parties need to put in effort. If one person is doing all of the work then it is not a healthy relationship. We need to make sure that we are giving our partner our best and they are doing the same for us.

“It is what it is” can also be used in relationships when things get tough. This phrase can help us to accept the situation and move on. We need to remember that relationships are hard work and there will be times when we want to give up but we need to push through.