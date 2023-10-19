Tensei Shitara Slime Datta Ken Chapter 112 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

In Tensei Shitara Slime Datta Ken Chapter 112, Rimuru and her research team will continue their work.

The founder’s festival has begun, thus the conflict between Masayuki’s and Rimuru’s groups will soon be on display.

Rimuru calls her pals home at the beginning of the previous chapter. They are informed by Rimuru that she has only called them to the location since the founder’s festival begins tomorrow.

She also lets them know that the hero Masayuki and his crew are taking part. Shino inquires if she is referring to the people who are wailing over stealing her hero’s head.

Diablo advises her to eliminate them from contention using the competition. Rimuru visits all of her closest companions at their homes at the start of the previous chapter.

The Founder’s Festival starts the following day, so that is the only reason Rimuru has called them, she adds. She would rather some of her superiors take part in the main event, though.

Rimuru and his team of sleuths will continue their investigation. We may presumably anticipate Rimuru and Masayuki to face off now that the Founder’s Festival has begun.

At the start of the previous chapter, Rimuru visits all of his close pals. Rimuru admits that the main reason she got in touch with them was because of the impending Founder’s Festival.

In Tensei Shitara Slime Datta Ken Chapter 112, Rimuru gathers her trusted supporters as the Founder’s Festival approaches to plan for the impending confrontation.

Setting the scene, Rimuru asked her dependable officials to get ready for the festival’s main event in the previous chapter.

The participation of the manga hero Masayuki and his group will ignite the flame for a struggle of titans.

Rimuru’s diligent preparation shows her foresight and the value of appreciating the hero’s fortitude.

Tensei Shitara Slime Datta Ken Manga, one of the most well-known Japanese manga series, debuted on April 7, 2017.

This page has been updated with Tensei Shitara Slime Datta Ken Chapter 110 to make it simpler for you to find what you’re looking for.

Many fans have fallen in love with the action-packed manga series Tensei Shitara Slime Datta Ken.

Tensei Shitara Slime Datta Ken Chapter 112 Release Date

A well-known manga chapter is Tensei Shitara Slime Datta Ken Chapter 112. You’re curious about the publication date for Tensei Shitara Slime Datta Ken Chapter 111.

The publishing date for Tensei Shitara Slime Datta Ken Chapter 112 is already set for October 25, 2023.

Tensei Shitara Slime Datta Ken Chapter 112 Trailer

Tensei Shitara Slime Datta Ken Chapter 112 Plot

Yeowun’s face, which was usually brilliant, turned eerily white. With an unobstructed face that concealed his skill in battle and no outward evidence of recent violence, the bodily alteration gave him the appearance of an uninitiated noble.

He was now concentrating on the metal door without the three keyholes, which was being watched even more intently than the library on the fifth floor. In order to create light, the guard started a fire in the wall.

Yeowun with Lee Hameng entered a room decorated with what appeared to be human limbs, skins, and icy pearl stones. Yeowun, an enthusiastic royal right arm collector, was not shocked to find one.

These skins and appendages had clearly been kept in a specific way. Blade punctures also harmed some other skins. Chun Yeowun noticed the right arm of the sword demon with wide eyes.

They were gazing at items by the Lord and her retinue, who were slaughtered 500 years prior, as Yeowun had explained to Lee Hameng, who was shocked.

In the third match of the tournament, Beretta’s instant-death ability is important in sealing Diablo’s Holy Demon Combination’s triumph.

When Yeowun turned to look around, he saw three bookcases lined up against one wall. Two of them required some explanation, but he was certain Sword Demon had contributed.

The empress of Sarion unexpectedly interrupts the late-night discussion that the Dwarf King and the protagonist’s group are having.

Plans for future research partnerships are formed, indicating significant developments for Tempest.

There will be eight famous people fighting in the chapter as well, which will excite the audience.

The amazing fire transformation of Benimaru, defeating Souei, and Gobuta’s unexpected ability to unite with a called wolf are a few outstanding highlights.

They are informed by Rimuru that she would prefer someone to take part and assess the hero’s strength on her behalf.

She calls out Benimaru, Shion, Diablo, and Soei and informs them that although she is aware of their eagerness to accept the position, she must forbid it. She is doing it for a cause, though.

First of all, because Soei is a Rimuru cover agent, he is unable to fight while conducting surveillance among the people.

Hearing it, Soei decided to go with her decision. Even if he may not like it, Soei doesn’t express his displeasure. He is Rimuru’s most competent servant.

She therefore had a new position for him. Rimuru has appointed him as the leader of her personal intelligence squad and has delegated to him all spy operations within their country.