Call Of The Night Chapter 183 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Ko’s life is followed in Call of the Night. Ko makes the disastrous decision to take a nighttime stroll and engage in some light drinking close to a club.

Ko finds Nazuna to have a discussion with after drinking all night and taking in the atmosphere.

Nazuna was charming and affable, and the two of them conversed till late at night. He received confirmation that something did occur last night.

When the whole moon shone brightest, Nazuna’s personality abruptly altered. She instantly extended an invitation to Ko, who was anticipating the “one nightstand” he had been dreaming of. He eagerly following Nazuna to her residence.

When Ko awoke in Nazuna’s residence, all he could recall was that the bed sheets were covered with a pungent red liquid and there were several bite marks.

Aficionados of manga have praised this special series for skillfully fusing coming-of-age themes with otherworldly aspects.

Call of the Night, commonly known as “Yofukashi no Uta,” is a well-liked mystery comic about the nightlife of urban Japan and supernatural beings like vampires.

We appreciate your coming back to Call of the Night! Kou and Anko’s friendship is examined in Chapter 183 as they go for a date to talk about Nazuna.

Only a few days remain till this month’s return of the much anticipated chapter. The upcoming Yofukashi o Uta, on Chapter 183 has fans eager to find out what happens.

Call Of The Night Chapter 183 Release Date

The popular manga series Call of the Night has a sizable following of loyal readers. Fans Every time a new chapter in this manga is released, the release date for chapter 182 of Call of the Night will be August 24, 2023.

Call Of The Night Chapter 183 Trailer

Call Of The Night Chapter 183 Plot

Kou will soon start the following grade, which Nazuna realizes in Call of the Night’s Chapter 188.

Nazuna recalls their first meeting, when she met her client, and says that Kou doesn’t need to go to school to learn things.

She offers they continue their study session once his school hours are over. Kou remembers that Nazuna utilized to help people who had trouble going asleep, so he believes he was a victim of an unknown woman.

Nazuna affirms that he wasn’t entirely off base. She adds that time has flown by swiftly and that Kou’s winter break is finished.

Nazuna also points out that spring breaks are shorter than summer breaks, which gives one something to look forward to.

Readers of Call of the Night’s Chapter 174 were shocked by an unexpected revelation. Nazuna appeared offended when Kou expressed his conviction that she would never fall in love with him.

Kou noted the necessity for tact in their conduct when Nazuna quickly left in her school attire in search of peace. He also wondered what their relationship will be like after he changed.

Kou was lost in thought as he walked and thought about his fading chances for becoming a vampire given the absence of evident chemistry between he and Nazuna.

Ko attends a photo shoot to acquire a picture with his preferred maid club, Viva Maids, in Call of the Night Chapter 176.

Akira was eventually able to get to the stage and take a picture alongside his favorite maid, Sarumi-san, after hours of fighting and overcoming his concerns.

Ko returned to his job as a vampire bartender after the photo shoot event concluded and took a selfie with Sarumi. Later, he considered asking Nazuna to pose for a picture with him.

Ko responds that Nazuna friend-zoned him when Midori later asks what he is thinking so much about. However, Nazuna overheard this and beat Ko. Ko is actually Nazuna’s stepbrother, as he subsequently disclosed.

Everyone at the shop was taken aback by this, but it appears that any uncertainty they had about their connection has been dispelled. Nazuna visits Ko’s house in the evening to hang out and play video games as usual.