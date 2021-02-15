Tenkuu Shinpan (High-Rise Invasion) – New trailer launched.

A new promotional video for the project was posted on the official Twitter account for the anime adaptation of the manga written by Tsuina Miura and illustrated by Takahiro Oba, Tenkuu Shinpan (High-Rise Invasion). The video includes an alert for violent content, so discretion is advised.

The series has its premiere scheduled for February 25 through the Netflix platform globally. The production was announced during the event “Netflix Anime Festival 2020 – The Future of Anime, Together,” held in October 2020 of the many productions of this platform.

Furthermore, Tsuina and Takahiro began publishing the manga on the Manga Box application in December 2013 and ended it in April 2019, with 21 compiled volumes. A sequel entitled Tenkuu Shinpan Arrive has been in publication through the Kodansha publisher’s Magazine Pocket application since July 2019.

The cast of voices:

In the upcoming series, you will find Haruka Shiraishi as Yuri Honjou, Shiki Aoki as Nayuko Nise, Akira Sekine as Kuon Shinzaki, Junya Enoki as Rika Honjou, and Yuichiro Umehara as Sniper Kamen.

Production team:

Masahiro Takada (Wake Up, Girls! Beyond the Bottom, Yes ka No ka Hanbun ka) is directing the Zero-G Studios anime. Touko Machida (7 Seeds, A Centaur’s Life, Happy Sugar Life) is in charge of writing and supervising the scripts.

Youichi Ueda (Gangsta) Is in charge of character design and animation direction. Tatsuo and Youichi Sakai are in order of composing the soundtrack. The band EMPiRE performs the opening song titled “HON-NO,” while the band Has a Nice Day! performs the ending theme titled “Watashi no na wa Blue.”

Tenkuu Shinpan Synopsis:

Upon witnessing a man’s head split open with an ax, 16-year-old Yuri Honjou trembles in fear and confusion as she flees from a masked assailant, only to discover that she is trapped in an abandoned building where all doors are mysteriously locked.

Desperately searching for a way out, Yuri runs to the rooftop, but a world with no signs of life lies in front of her, surrounded by high-rise buildings.

Although full of despair, once she finds out that her brother is also in that place, Yuri decides to look for him and leave together. However, he soon discovers more masked killers in the area, eager to terrorize their new victims and satiate their most sickly desires. Stay tuned for the next update.