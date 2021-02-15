Pacific Rim: The Black new promo video revealed

Pacific Rim: New promo video revealed.

On the Netflix original anime, Pacific Rim: The Black, a new video and a new promo image for the project were posted. Both elements confirm that the series has a global premiere date for next March 4.

The series will have a total of seven episodes of thirty minutes each, and Netflix Latin America has listed it with the title of Titans of the Pacific: No Man’s Land. On the other hand, this new production will occur in the same universe as the feature films Pacific Rim and Pacific Rim: Uprising. Finally, the announcement also included a new promotional image for this original project.

Production team:

We will see Yui Shimodaya as Hayley Travis, Yuusuke Kobayashi as Taylor Travis, and Iku Minase as Lower in this upcoming series.

Kyle Craig and Greg Johnson are co-showrunners series from Legendary Entertainment, while the production runs studies by Polygon Pictures (BLAME!, Godzilla: Kaijuu Wakusei).

Pacific Rim: The Black Synopsis

There was a time when the Kaijuu rose from the Pacific Rim only to encounter giant robots, the Jaegers, built to fight them. That time has passed. Now Australia has been invaded by the Kaijuu, forcing the evacuation of an entire continent.

Left behind, teenage brothers Taylor and Hayley embark on a desperate search for their missing parents, teaching themselves how to pilot a long-abandoned and battered Jaeger to aid them in their search and give them the slightest hope of survival. Stay tuned for the next update.