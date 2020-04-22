Share it:

The insider of Victoria Season 4

Vitoria Season is a British history-based television drama. Series contains the story of Queen Victory her love-life and marriage a tale of the royal family. Total 3 seasons of Victoria out till 2019. Show firstly stated on 28 august 2016 on ITV. As we all know from the title shows that show based on Queen Victoria’s early life, her ascension to the throne at the age of eighteen and her love-life and marriage with Prince Albert.

Season 4 will come in 2020 but confirm release date is not declared from show producers yet. Probably we will see season 4 till this end of the year. The first season was aired on 26 August 2016 in the United Kingdom and in the United States it aired on 27 January 2017. The second and third seasons also aired during 2018 and 2019 in the US and UK.

Victoria cast hasn’t been confirmed yet but there seem to be not many changes. The fourth season might be starring Jenna Coleman as Queen Victoria, Tom Hughes as Prince Albert, Laurence Fox as Lord Palmerston, Kate Fleetwood as Feodora played the role of Victoria’s sister and John Sessions as Prime Minister, John Russell in lead roles. An interview with Daisy Goodwin, she reveals about death sequence in the upcoming season of Victoria. This might make the story very dark compares to all previous seasons.

The plot of season 3 set in 1848, the lavish drama of Victoria portrays a turbulent and uncertain time for both Europe and the monarchy. At the beginning of the season, 3 Victoria has six children with Albert and she was about to turn the 30s. As season precedes further the hurdles faced undulation, then sudden arrival of Victoria’s maternal sister, Princess Feodora at the palace. This entry of her maternal sister affected the relation between Victoria and Albert.

Season also showed the political relation of Victoria with Lord Palmerston. He always tries to undermine Victoria throughout season 3. In the parallel of that Albert tried to find his palace in The Great Exhibition of 1851, He always tries to mold his elder son into the King.

The third Chapter of Victoria summed up with Prince Albert dramatically collapsing at Buckingham palace and probably this event will be starting story of season 4. Victoria’s door in season 4 left wide open. Victoria two children Prince Leopold and Princess Beatrice will be born and Lord Palmerston might become Prime Minister. These guesses we can make for the upcoming season.

