Tenet, the use of Sator’s Magic Square in Nolan’s film

When there was still a lot of confusion about the release of the ambitious Tenet and uncertainty was king, on these pages we had published a special dedicated to the Magic Square of Sator, one of the most fascinating archaeological finds ever. We talked about it reflecting on its possible conceptual and concrete use having done Christopher Nolan in his new cinematic puzzle, and beyond the overt and declared palindrome narrative intent, surprisingly we have hit part of the sense behind the director’s idea.

Now that the film with John David Washington has been in theaters for days now, so we want to talk about this intuitive and at the same time thematically intriguing use with which the author has exploited the Square of Sator in a diegetic sense to the story.

Many of you will surely have noticed the bulk of the quote, but in the abstract it is a different story, of deconstruction, adaptation and personal and direct interpretation of the Square itself. The advice is obviously not to proceed further TO AVOID BIG SPOILERS ON TENET, and then to continue reading only after seeing the new, surprising and in any case already divisive work by the British director.

A goal in five words

A couple of coordinates for those not yet familiar with Sator’s Magic Square. This is an archaeological find found almost everywhere in half of Europe which takes the form of an inscription inserted inside a perfect square and which shows the words SATOR AREPO TENET OPERA ROTAS, which always give the same result if read from left to right, from top to bottom and vice versa.

It is mysterious why the experts have been debating its meaning for years and because it emerges in many areas with even different cultures, which makes it so fascinating.

Being a palindrome construction in its entirety, Nolan’s first use is obviously that of inspiration for his story, which in fact bears the title of the central word, TENET. And that’s where we got there from the first announcement and the film just confirmed that.

However, the author went further, breaking down the writing into its individual words and building on and around each of them different narrative elements, starting from SATOR. In the film, in fact, the villain played by Kenneth Branagh is called Andrei Sator, a choice that places it in a privileged position with respect to the construction of the Square, being its subject, who could be interpreted as a sower, father, creator and by extension God.

It is no coincidence that his character is that of an exalted egomaniac, who has his goal in mind and who feels himself the master of the world.

He is so full of himself that he thinks he has some kind of preemptive right over the lives of others, a real possession without property, which by abstract is just what in the Christian religion God does with his creations, so much so that in Nolan’s film there is also talk of free will – albeit with a purely scientific nature.

This basic characterization of the character was not clear, it is directly Branagh who calls himself a god in the third and final act of the film, on the phone with the protagonist, when he explains that we are the cause of our own end, the Grandfather to be thrown down the stairs to ensure that future generations survive.

Destructuring to build

Having examined the subject, let’s move on to the rest. AREPO in Nolan’s unstructured vision becomes again a surname, that of Thomas Arepo, forger of South American origins tied hand in glove with Kat Sator.

It does not have a face but it is important for the purposes of the story as it is the cause of the continuous blackmail moved by Andrei against his wife, with whom he had entered into confidence only to cheat her and her husband with a fake of Goya. It is interesting that the recovery of this painting is a sort of secondary macguffin to move towards the second act of the film, within the Oslo Freeport, a safe place where the rich basically deposit their works of art, which, not being important, are not taxed.

Let us then consider Goya’s forgery like the work of AREPO, taking into consideration only the surname of the scammer and the very meaning of his work.

We arrive at TENET, which is simply to keep but which in a broader and more free reading could be translated as hiding. OPERA is also used as such, for the moment, while ROTAS becomes the name of the agency which the villain relies on to enter his many freeports scattered around northern Europe.

Analyzing everything, we therefore know that SATOR (he villain) Preserve (TENET) l’WORK by AREPO in the ROTAS Vault.

And already here there is a little touch of genius because combined together they give the exact coordinates of the macguffin that keeps the entire first half of the film in stalemate, but going beyond the more concrete conceptual barrier, looking at the ending and the succession of events within the mammoth construction of the feature film, we can also say in a more independent way from a regular decryption that a Sower (SATOR) of the future he hid (TENET) the gear (OPERA) to change the world in the same vault (ROUTES) where the fake AREPO is kept.

It is in fact right at the center of the many Freeports that the villain added the Turnstiles to reverse entropy of objects and people, which are then the mechanism that in large it will destroy and save the world at the same time, however, of a scientific and non-ancestral nature, which approaches and distances it simultaneously (another reference to a space with two different systems) from one of the main interpretations of the Magic Square, where the words are claimed to indicate a Deity that supports its creation, the mechanisms of the universe.

And reflecting on the fact that Sator considers himself a divinity who wants to save and therefore support a world that he believes to be his own, modeling it according to his vision, then here we are at the final and more complete reading of the Magic Square within the film.