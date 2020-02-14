Taika Waititi doubts the adaptation

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

'Akira' is one of the manga references in history. And, interestingly, so is the anime, which was the first approach of many to Japanese animation, in addition to having become a cult classic in its own right over time. Many have tried to re-adapt the story in cinema, but this time in real action, and apparently, it is one of those damn Hollywood projects.

Editorial Standard Akira Original Edition 1 NORMA EDITORIAL, S.A.

amazon.es € 18.95

At some point in his career, people like Leonardo DiCaprio, Keanu Reeves or the Spanish Jaume Collet-Serra They have been tied to the project in one way or another, but they always end up canceling for one reason or another. Last year, in 2019, the news jumped that Taika Waititi, director of 'Thor: Ragnarok' or 'Jojo Rabbit', would direct the new adaptation. But it seems that, although the director is very much in the work of carrying it out, it is not very clear when we can see him … and if Taika will finally be the director.

"Everything has been paused. We have been delaying the dates continuously, and now it coincides with Thor's new, whose dates are immovable. So 'Akira' has ended up falling behind 2 years after 'Thor: Love and Thunder'. I'm not sure where I'll be in two years. I don't even know what I'm going to do the next two days. I think it will happen sooner or later. What happens is that I'm not sure if I'll be the one to direct it. I'm sure I love the sleeves. I love anime, yes, but I won't make a remake of that movie. I would make an adaptation of the sleeves. "