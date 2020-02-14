Entertainment

Taika Waititi doubts the adaptation

February 14, 2020
Add Comment
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
Share it:

'Akira' is one of the manga references in history. And, interestingly, so is the anime, which was the first approach of many to Japanese animation, in addition to having become a cult classic in its own right over time. Many have tried to re-adapt the story in cinema, but this time in real action, and apparently, it is one of those damn Hollywood projects.

Akira Original Edition 1

Editorial Standard

Akira Original Edition 1

NORMA EDITORIAL, S.A.
amazon.es

€ 18.95

At some point in his career, people like Leonardo DiCaprio, Keanu Reeves or the Spanish Jaume Collet-Serra They have been tied to the project in one way or another, but they always end up canceling for one reason or another. Last year, in 2019, the news jumped that Taika Waititi, director of 'Thor: Ragnarok' or 'Jojo Rabbit', would direct the new adaptation. But it seems that, although the director is very much in the work of carrying it out, it is not very clear when we can see him … and if Taika will finally be the director.

"Everything has been paused. We have been delaying the dates continuously, and now it coincides with Thor's new, whose dates are immovable. So 'Akira' has ended up falling behind 2 years after 'Thor: Love and Thunder'. I'm not sure where I'll be in two years. I don't even know what I'm going to do the next two days. I think it will happen sooner or later. What happens is that I'm not sure if I'll be the one to direct it. I'm sure I love the sleeves. I love anime, yes, but I won't make a remake of that movie. I would make an adaptation of the sleeves. "

READ:  Ghostbusters Beyond Rick Moranis
Taika Waititi

Getty Images

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.