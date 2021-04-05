Akira Toriyama turns 66: best wishes to the creator of Dragon Ball

Akira Toriyama was born on April 5, 2021 in Nagoya, one of the most populated cities in Japan and an important center of the Chubu region. Consequently today Akira Toriyama turns 66 years old. The mangaka is still working on Dragon Ball Super today, following the much acclaimed success in recent decades, together with Toyotaro.

Akira Toriyama has influenced entire generations of readers and mangaka with his Dragon Ball. Among the best known are Eiichiro Oda from ONE PIECE, Masashi Kishimoto from Naruto, Tite Kubo from Bleach and many others. Toriyama began his career like many other young people with high hopes, proposing himself to Weekly Shonen Jump with some self-contained stories. It was Wonder Island that earned him the first hits on the big stage of the magazine.

Only a few years later came Dr. Slump, his great success that already consecrated him in Japan. Despite the first success, under the pressure of his editor he did not stop and changed genre dedicating himself more to combat. Inspired by the legend of Son Wukong, Dragon Ball was born that has entertained readers around the world for over a decade.

To date, the mangaka is still working on Dragon Ball Super and on all the side projects of Shueisha that concern the world of Goku and his companions. Greetings sensei Toriyama!