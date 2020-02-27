Sydney Leroux, Orlando Pride player: "I spend more on nannies than I earn on the NWSL"

Share it:

Sydney Leroux, an Orlando Pride player in the US league, has spoken clearly about the situation of professional soccer players in the United States. "I spend more on nannies than I earn on the NWSL (National Women Soccer League), "he explains in an article published in Forbes.

Leroux, an international with the United States and the mother of two children, explains the difficulty women have in reconciling motherhood and playing professionally. Currently, the NWSL has with seven players Mothers in a league of nine teams.

"If you are not in the selection, you are secondary," he explains. "I think we need to know what a issue that affects everyone. The situation right now affects only some people and is not enough, because we are getting lost very good players because they can't survive with a salary from the NWSL, "he says." The players have other jobs and their parents helping them. That is not right. This is not a hobby, it is our livelihood, " Add.

Today there is no agreement in the NWSL. In 2020, the league announced that the top salary increased to $ 650,000 per club, to distribute approximately among the twenty players of each team. The new maximum salary It is € 45,680 ($ 50,000) and the minimum of € 18,272 ($ 20,000).

"My situation is different, so it is important that I fight for other women"

Leroux wanted to clarify part of her words on social networks to highlight that she is not in the most unfortunate situation. "I want to contextualize this knowing that my situation is different. That's why it is so important that I fight for other mothers and women in the NWSL who have children or want to have them while pursuing their dreams, "he wrote on his Twitter account.

"Many times we see how women have to choose between motherhood and their career. It would be very sad to lose the talent we have because they can't do both. "he concluded.

Leroux had her first child in September 2016 and returned to play at FC Kansas City in April 2017. In the middle of that season, her husband and Sporting KC player Dom Dwyer was transferred to Orlando City SC, so Leroux combined his career with the care of the children she alone.

Two years later, Leroux -which was signed by the Orlando Pride in February 2018 – began the six month pregnant pre-season. His second daughter was born in June 2019 and joined the team three months later.