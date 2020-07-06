Technology

Switch Pro and all future Nintendo consoles may be hybrid, Shiota reveals

July 6, 2020
Garry
2 Min Read
On the sidelines of the intervention by President Furukawa on the longer life cycle of Switch, the executive Ko Shiota Nintendo has outlined the path followed by the Kyoto house to develop Nintendo Switch and offered important clues on the next generation console.

The chief executive of the division Platform Technology Development Nintendo made its debut in its speech stating that "In addition to purely performance aspects, such as higher technical specifications, the video game platforms developed by Nintendo are designed with the aim of providing a comfortable environment for consumers who want to enjoy fun content. We believe that Nintendo Switch has significantly increased the opportunities gaming experience compared to previous consoles, thanks to the ability to access their titles both on a TV and on the console screen ".

According to Shiota, Nintendo's strategy based on hybrid nature of Switch it is one of the undeniable strengths of the platform and, precisely for this reason, it will hardly be abandoned with the hypothetical nextgen version represented by Nintendo Switch Pro: "Thanks to Switch, we have made many discoveries about how a dedicated console can adapt to a consumer's daily life. Seeing social media scenes of children playing with their families at Switch has given us a renewed sense of the value of our platform. We will use these experiences in carefully considering the forms that our future consoles will take ".

