Swamp Thing, a star of the show celebrates the ‘new life’ of the DC series

The cancellation of Swamp Thing, the TV series with Crystal Reed produced and broadcast by DC Universe, had caused a lot of discussion, and fans were outraged. With the announcement of the show’s arrival on The CW, however, there is a feeling of renewed hope and, on the part of the cast, sincere gratitude.

The CW has recently released the calendar of its autumn programming which, due to the Coronavirus, will not see new seasons of its flagship shows, but the broadcast of TV series produced and initially distributed by other networks, such as Tell Me A Story, Dead Pixels and Coroners.

However, among these there is also an original DC Universe, Swamp Thing, canceled after just one season from Warner Bros.

Needless to say, while the network has for now committed to broadcasting the episodes already made, there are many who hope that, if it brings good ratings, the show can be continued by the broadcaster.

In the meantime, however, there are those who are dedicated to promoting its debut on the new channel: Derek Mears, the performer of Swamp Thing in … Leaves and Bones?

“See you on October 6th“he writes in the tweet that you can also find at the bottom of the news, retweeting the post of a user who defined the show”probably one of the best series you don’t have when it first aired“.

Here in Italy the Swamp Thing season one is available on Amazon Prime Video.

And you, have you already seen it? Were you sorry that it was canceled? Are you hoping for a second season? Let us know in the comments.