Suspicious Partner Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything We Know Far

In the Korean drama titled “Suspicious Partner,” two prosecutors fall in love while investigating a murder case. Perhaps the show’s success in Korea and beyond can be attributed to the fact that it merges three popular forms. Park Sun-ho is directed from a script by Kwon Ki-young. The show’s original broadcast network was SBS.

This channel has been instrumental in the spread of Korean dramas abroad, and several of its programs have become hits all over the world. Sandglass, The Music Trend, The Rustic Period, Temptation of the Wife, and My Love from the Star are some of its most well-known performances. Netflix is in charge of the international broadcast.

Suspicious Partner Season 2 Renewal Status

No word yet from the creators on whether or not Suspicious Partner will return for a second season. The premiere of the first season of Suspicious Partner aired on May 10, 2017, to comparatively lower ratings than the network’s other shows. In spite of this, even throughout its least profitable stretches, it consistently showed to be a capable challenger to contemporarily airing programming on competing networks.

The show’s popularity skyrocketed as it went on, especially after it was shown in foreign countries. Since then, there has been no confirmation of a second season of Suspicious Partner, and the creators have not discussed the possibility.

Suspicious Partner Season 2 Release Date

There was a clear and happy ending for the characters at the end of Season 1, and viewers were pleased and thrilled, but it’s feasible that they need another season. Considering the wrapped-up nature of the show’s conclusion, a second season seems unlikely, but because the organization has made no official pronouncements on the matter, nobody knows for sure. Perhaps the success of the show will encourage the creators to add more to the plot. We will update this section if we learn anything new about when Season 2 will be released.

Suspicious Partner Story

Prosecutor Noh Ji-wook (Ji Chang-wook) and prosecutor trainee Eun Bong-hee (Nam Ji-hyun) work together on a case featuring a cunning psychopath killer in this gripping drama series. They realize the extent to which their present is influenced by their history. An inattentive murderer poses a significant threat.

Prosecutor Noh Ji-wook is forced to switch careers and become a private attorney. During Ji-wook’s time as a prosecutor, Eun Bong-hee worked as one of his trainees. Family friend and attorney Ji Eun-hyuk (Choi Tae-joon) cheated on Ji-wook with his ex-girlfriend. After a murder occurs, Bong-hee is the prime suspect.

Suspicious Partner Cast

Ji Chang-wook as Noh Ji-wook

Nam Ji-hyun as Eun Bong-hee

Choi Tae-joon as Ji Eun-hyuk

Kwon Nara as Cha Yoo-jung

Lee Deok-hwa as Byun Young-hee

Nam Gi-ae as Hong Bok-ja

Jo Seung-yeon as Noh Young-suk

Jang Hyuk-jin as Bang Eun-ho

Yoon Bok-in as Park Young-soon

Lee Do-yeop as Bong Hee-boo

Hwang Chan-sung as Jang Hee-joon

Kim Ye-won as Na Ji-hae

Heo Joon-seok as Woo Hee-kyu

Shim Eun-woo as Hong Cha-eun

Suspicious Partner Season 2 Plot

All the nice things happening to the onscreen marriage were hinted at and explored throughout the miniseries. Because of Jung Hyun Soo and Jang Hee Joon, the duo also had to deal with some unforeseen difficulties on occasion. In the final episode, the pair faced internal tensions, and viewers worried that one of them may die. It wouldn’t come as a huge shock if the show was renewed for another season.

Many people would want to learn more about Noh Ji Wook and Eun Bong Hee. The viewers are eager to see many more exciting events in season 2, from the couple’s wedding to the murderous vengeance plot of serial killer Jung Hyun Soo.

Suspicious Partner Season 2 Trailer

There has been no official Season 2 trailer released by the production firm or Netflix as of yet.

Where to watch Suspicious Partner Season 2?

As with the first season, Suspicious Partner Season 2 will be available only on Netflix. If the show is picked up, you may expect to see it on Netflix soon after.