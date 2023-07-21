Grand Blue Season 2: Release Date, Cast, And More Updates

The Japanese comedic anime TV series Grand Blue (or Grand Blue Dreaming, or Guranburu) is adapted from the manga series of the same name. The manga series, created by Kenji Inoue and Kimitake Yoshioka, debuted in Good! Afternoon magazine on April 7, 2014, and new chapters continue to appear in the magazine to this day.

A Japanese animation studio by the name of Zero-G announced plans to convert the manga series into an anime television series a few years after its first publication, and on July 14, 2018, the first season of Grand Blue debuted. Fans of the manga and newcomers alike enjoyed it, and they’ve been waiting ever since for confirmation of a second season. Everything we understand regarding Season 2’s potential is listed here.

Grand Blue Season 2 Release Date

After the success of the manga, an anime television adaptation was created. The original source material for the show was Zero-G, which ran on MBS’s Animeism block from July to September of 2018. The film version of the same supposedly came out in the month of August in the year 2020.

The premiere date for Season 2 of Grand Blue is currently unknown. More than five years have passed since we heard anything about Season 2. Season 1 concluded in September 2018. Fans’ frustration about the delay in the release of Season 2 has been voiced in numerous online forums.

There are, however, still possibilities for a second season, as evidenced by the fact that many other anime have received new seasons after many years had passed. We won’t know anything until the studio makes an official statement. The first season was produced by Zero-G, and if we look at what they’re up to now, we can see that they have some anime scheduled for 2023. This means that we won’t be seeing Grand Blue until at least 2024 or 2025.

Grand Blue Storyline

Iori Kitahara is excited to begin his collegiate career on the Izu Peninsula, where he will live in a room above his uncle’s diving store called “Grand Blue.” But when he meets the local Diving Club, he’s somewhat aback to learn that they’re a bunch of ripped guys who spend a lot more time partying, drinking, and stripping naked than diving. Iori’s cousins attempt to show him the wonderful world of scuba diving, but he rapidly becomes enamored with the group and their pranks.

Grand Blue Cast and characters

Iori is a first-year Mechanical Engineering student at Izu University who had never learned to swim, despite being part of the diving club.

Iori’s cousin and classmate at Izu University, Chisa is a smart and attractive girl with a passion for diving. Compared to the other members of the Peek-a-Boo club, Chisa is portrayed as the most “normal”.

The owner of the diving shop Grand Blue and Iori’s uncle, as well as the father of Chisa and Nanaka.

A voluptuous woman and diving instructor at Grand Blue who mostly observes the diving club’s antics.

Iori’s best friend, with whom he has a friendly rivalry.

A senior student at Izu and member of Peek-a Boo who often got himself and other club members drunk and naked

A senior student at Izu and member of Peek a Boo who often got himself and other club members drunk and naked.

A senior student from Oumi Women’s College and member of Peek-a Boo who often parties with the other senior members

A freshman from Oumi Women’s College and a former member of the Tennis Club “Tinkerbell.” Nicknamed “Cakey”

The Captain of the Tennis Club “Tinkerbell” and an attractive playboy who was publicly humiliated by Iori and Kōhei due to his mistreatment of Aina.

A famous voice actor and idol who is acquainted with Peek-a Boo on account of her diving hobby.

One of Iori’s classmates at Izu University. A self-styled playboy who is largely unsuccessful in attracting a lover.

One of Iori’s classmates at Izu University.

One of Iori’s classmates at Izu University. A muscular man, and the most decent and innocent of Iori’s friends.

One of Iori’s classmates at Izu University.

Grand Blue Season 2 Plot

The protagonist of Grand Blue is a young woman named Lori Kitahara who has big plans for her future. He can’t wait to move to the Izu Peninsula and attend college. Lori’s uncle is the proprietor of a diving store called Grand Blue in the city. When he visited the local Diving club, Peek a Boo, he found out some alarming information. He found out that the club’s members spent more time drinking, partying, and exposing themselves than they did diving. Despite his best efforts, Lori finds himself increasingly drawn to the group.

Season 2 of Grand Blue will feature intriguing new characters and an exciting new plot. It’s conceivable that Studio Z will adapt the manga series again for the next season. The story would follow the Diving club members participating in a school voice actress concert organized by a Host Girl. The boys debate who will and who will not go to the party. The grand prize is a trip to Okinawa, but only if they win. The romantic relationship between Chisa Kotegawa and Lori Kitahara will also be portrayed in Part 2. Anime watchers can expect a lot of levity and fun.

Grand Blue Season 1 Rating

A particular slice-of-life anime that has found widespread acclaim is Grand Blue. Both audiences and critics have responded so positively to this show that it has surpassed all others to become the best anime of its kind. The 8.4/10 rating on MyAniList and the 7.9/10 rating on IMDb are well deserved.

Where to watch Grand Blue?

Season 1 of Grand Blue may be watched on Amazon Prime.