Survival Of The Thickest Season 2 Release Date: Did The Show Get Renewed?

Want to watch a TV show that will make you feel good this week since it has lots of funny moments and touching stories? Then you should watch Survival of the Thickest on Netflix, which stars Michelle Buteau.

Based on Michelle’s essay collections of the same name, this comedy-drama series follows Mavis Beaumont, a stylist who is trying to put her life back together when her photographer boyfriend cheats on her. Among these are exciting new acquaintances is a thoroughly fascinating new roommate. Her best pals Khalil (Tone Bell), who starts dating a single mom, and Marley (Tasha Smith), a queer woman in the financial industry, are also portrayed.

The final episode of the eight-part series premiered late last week, but already fans are pleading for more on social media. Is it likely that Mavis and her pals will return?

Survival Of The Thickest Season 2 Renewal Status

Survival Of The Thinnest has not been picked up for a second season as of this writing. When deciding whether or not to renew a show, Netflix looks at a number of metrics, including initial viewership and viewership decline. It doesn’t take long for some shows to be canceled or renewed. Netflix’s renewal decision for a show can take up to several months.

Critics and audiences have had different reactions to Survival of the Fittest. The writers clearly have more interest in these individuals, and there is enough material for a second season. Despite this, we anticipate that Survival of the Thinnest will not be renewed for a second season. The show’s poor performance in the ratings may be a deciding factor in whether or not it is renewed.

Survival Of The Thickest Storyline

After “putting all of her eggs in one man’s basket,” recently divorced black lady Mavis Beaumont tries to start over. There would be many challenges for her to overcome as a hairdresser just starting out. With the help of her family and friends, she puts on her “body-positive attitude, cute v-neck, and some lip gloss” and tries to make it through her professional and romantic difficulties.

Survival Of The Thickest Cast and Characters

Michelle Buteau as Mavis Beaumont

Tone Bell as Khalil

Tasha Smith as Marley

Garcelle Beauvais as Natasha Karina

Ambre Anderson as Dr. Britta

Anissa Felix as India

Peppermint as Peppermint

Taylor Selé as Jacque

Marouane Zotti as Luca

Michelle Visage as Avery

Sarah Cooper as Sydney

Anthony Michael Lopez as Bruce

Liza Treyger as Jade

Allan K. Washington as Trent

Nicole Byer as herself

Survival Of The Thickest Season 1 Ending

For the first time in her life, Mavis feels like the pieces are beginning to fit together, but she still thinks something is missing. After Luca’s initial disappointment at her marriage to Jacque, she reaches out to him. Mavis, however, tells him that she has relied on the advice of others for far long enough and that she needs to start making her own judgments.

She stresses that the only factor that counts to her right now is Luca’s comprehension of the issue. Mavis tells him how she really feels about him and how badly she wants to be with him. Luca, empathizing with her position, requests some time to think things through, and Mavis appreciates his thoughtfulness.

Luca enters the door at the end of the first season of “Survival of the Thinnest” to discover Mavis waiting for him after using the tickets he had mailed her. At the end of the series finale, Luca and Mavis share a passionate kiss, signifying that they have decided to give their love another shot.

Survival Of The Thickest Season 2 Plot

Mavis, despite her strong exterior, decides to terminate things with Jacque at the conclusion of the first season. In order to find Luca, Mavis leaves for a trip to Italy. With this new twist, the second season will presumably explore the couple’s lives together after their amorous experience in Italy.

In addition, viewers will get to see more of Mavis’s remarkable style skills in action as she keeps advising her clients on how to look and feel their best. Despite rejecting Natasha’s offer of exclusivity, there is still a chance that the two would work together again.

The future of their collaboration now holds interesting possibilities. The second season also promises to provide deeper insight into Khalil and Marley’s trips and experiences, so fans may anticipate substantial development in their stories. Now that Survival of the Thickest is streaming on Netflix, viewers can dig into the feel-good series and wait with bated breath for Season 2 to arrive so they can see how these intriguing plot threads develop.