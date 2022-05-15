American Housewife Season 6 – Ready to witness American housewife Katie again?

Ready to witness American housewife Katie again?

A lot of women prefer to serve and look after their families as housewives, and Katie is one such person. American Housewife is an American series about a housewife named Katie.

Katie has come up with good news for all her fans waiting for the next season.

Along with her husband Greg and children, Katie had to lead a simple life as a renter. The story mainly revolves around Katie(Katy Mixon), a housewife looking after her three kids and husband.

American Housewife Season 6

Katie faces trouble with her wealthy and rude neighbors and their kids.

Sarah Dunn is the one behind the story, and Kenny Schwartz, rick wiener are co-executive producers for the show.

It’s a co-production between Kapital Entertainment and ABC Signature.

All the five seasons aired in the years 2016,2017,2018,2019, and 2020 successively, and it ended its 5th season in 2021.

So far, five seasons have been telecasted with 103 episodes. The release date of this series is finalized by ABC networks officially.

Katie otto will meet all her fans with a new season in 2023. Season 6 is probable to start in June

2023 with its first episode of the season and may extend to November with around 13 episodes.

American Housewife Season 6 Release date

The story is all about how Katy overcomes all of these troubles and what her strategies are involved in it. This show is filled with mixed reviews.

Everyone liked Katie’s character, and all applauded Katy Mixon for acting her role.

Taylor(johnny Sequoyah) is their elder child, Oliver(Daniel DiMaggio) is the middle one, and Anna-kat(Julia Butters) is the youngest.

Greg(Diedrich Bader) is the husband of Katie, who works as a history professor at a University. Doris(Ali Wong) and Angelina(Carly Hughes) are seen playing the role of Katie’s two closest friends.

The new cast for the 6th season is not yet revealed, and the older cast may be repeated with few changes in the roles.

Holly Robinson and Jake Choi were added to the crew as Carly Hughes left the cast.

Meg Donnelly replaces Johnny Sequoyah to play the character of Katie’s elder child.

All you need to do now is wait for a few more days to put yourselves in front of the television to meet Katie. Any further change will be later announced. Keep looking at our site for more updates regarding the show.