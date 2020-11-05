Superman & Lois, Elizabeth Tulloch anticipates some information about Lois Lane

Filming is currently underway on Superman e Lois and, Elizabeth Tulloch has decided to update fans of the series by sharing various previews and behind the scenes on social networks and asking for advice and suggestions on her wardrobe from time to time.

On Monday, Tulloch shared a short video clip on social media in which she promised fans that Lois Lane will wear a lot of purple, the characteristic color of the character, just as requested by fans: “I just want everyone to know that I have listened to your requests on Lois Lane. I heard you loud and clear. It tastes very purple. “

Just in August Tulloch asked fans to help her with Superman and Lois’ wardrobe so that he could “pay homage” to the history of comics and above all make sure that the character is welcomed favorably by the public which has long demanded a more reliable representation of Lois Lane.

As far as we know, the series should air next February but, there are still not many certainties about it. After carrying out anti-Covid tests on the entire production, filming would have started in the past few weeks. However, the director has assured this series will be totally different from all the others we have seen so far on the Man of Steel.