Rap Sh!t Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

You can watch the HBO Max comedy show Rap Sh!t online. Issa Rae created it. The show is made by Hoorae Productions as well as 3 Arts Entertainment. It is about two rappers from Miami who are trying to get ahead in the music business.

The first episode of the show was screened at the American Black Film Festival on August 18, 2022, and it came out to the public on July 21, 2022. In September 2022, it was given a second season.

Will there be a second season of Rap Sh!t? Rap Sheet, which Issa Rae created, is one of the most popular and well-liked American comedy streaming TV shows made for HBO Max.

Along with the creator, Syreeta Singleton, Montrel McKay, Denise Davis, Dave Becky, as well as Jonathan Barry are the show’s executive producers.

Hooray! The show is made by the production companies District 8 Productions as well as 3 Arts Entertainment.

Rap Sh!t features Aida Osman, KaMillion, Jonica Booth, Devon Terrell, RJ Cyler, as well as a lot of other famous and talented people from the entertainment industry.

Rap Sh!t’s first season came out on July 21, 2022, and ended on September 1, 2022. The first season of Rap Sh!t had a total of eight episodes.

Rap Sh!t’s first season has been a hit with both critics and viewers. Right now, it has a 100% approval numbers on Rotten Tomatoes as well as a 7.4 out 10 rating on IMDb. The show’s creators decided to give it a second season, which will start in September 2022.

Rap Sh!t fans are very happy that there will be a second season and would like to understand more about it. We know you’re excited, so here’s everything you need to know about Rap Sheet Season 2.

The article will tell you things like when Season 2 of Rap Sh!t is coming out. What is the plot of Season 2 of Rap Sh!t? Who will be back for the second season of Rap Sh!t?

Is there a trailer for the second season of Rap Sh!t? Where can I watch Rap Sh!t Season 2 and many other shows?

Rap Sh!t Season 2 Release Date

The first time people saw this show was during the American Black Film Festival on June 18. On July 21, 2022, HBO Max was the first streaming service to offer Season 1 of Rap Sh!t.

Since both viewers and critics have liked the show, the people who make it have decided to make a new season.

Because of this, Rap Sh!t is getting a second season. But they haven’t given a specific date for when Season 2 of Rap Sh!t will be out.

Rap Sh!t Season 2 Cast

Main

Aida Osman as Shawna Clark, a struggling rapper who works at a hotel

KaMillion as Mia Knight, a single mother and rapper working multiple jobs to support herself and her 4-year-old daughter, Melissa

Jonica Booth as Chastity, a party promoter who goes by “The Duke of Miami” or simply “Duke.” She also manages a group of sex workers.

Devon Terrell as Cliff Lewis, Shawna’s long-distance boyfriend who is a law student in New York

RJ Cyler as Lamont, an aspiring producer with a sharp ear for talent and the father of Mia’s daughter

Recurring

Ashlei Sharpe Chestnut as Fatima, Cliff’s law classmate and close friend

Daniel Augustin as Maurice, Shawna’s friend and co-worker

Amandla Jahava as Jill, Shawna’s college friend and employee at Spotify

Jaboukie Young-White as Francois Boom, Shawna’s former schoolmate and producer

Brittney Jefferson as Alesia, Mia’s friend from high school

DomiNique Perry as Nelly, a single mom and high school friend of Mia’s

Guest

Guapdad 4000, Timbaland, Brent Faiyaz, Tobe Nwigwe, Benjamin Crump, and Maliibu Miitch appear as themselves.

Rap Sh!t Season 2 Trailer

Rap Sh!t Season 2 Plot

The plot of Rap Sh!t’s second season has not been revealed until now. But how Season 1 ends will affect what happens in Season 2.

At the start of Season 1, Shawna and Mia were living separate lives. Shawna moved to New York, as well as Mia had a child named Melissa. This made it hard for the two best friends to stay close.

Shawna needs to move to Miami, works at a hotel, and posts rap videos to social media. Mia becomes well-known on OnlyFans as well.

The two people meet on Instagram, but their relationship has some problems. In each episode, they also deal to romantic possibilities that add fuel to the fire.

Mia broke up with Melissa’s father for good at the end of the season. They had been dating on and off for a long time.

Shawna, who was trying to get away from a credit or debit card scam, is caught by the police near the end. When friends make a decision to take a tour, everything goes wrong.

In season 2, Shawna might have to deal with the law, followed by some exciting travel. It could also show how Mia feels about Cash Chaser this same Goat, her new boyfriend.

