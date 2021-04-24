Razzies 2021: complete list of winners of the awards for the worst cinema of the year

The Oscars delivery gala is just around the corner and one of the great traditions of that weekend is that the Razzies are also presented, awards that reward the worst of cinema each year. On this occasion, ‘The Adventures of Doctor Dolittle’ and ‘365 Days’ started as the films with the most options, but they have finally been ‘Absolute Proof’, ‘Music’ and ‘Borat, film film sequel’ which have shared the “glory”.
And it is that ‘Music’ leads the list with three awards, but the most important award has gone to the hands of the documentary ‘Absolute Proof’. Below you will find the complete list of winners of the Razzie 2021.
WORST MOVIE
- 365 days
- Absolute Proof (WINNER)
- The Adventures of Doctor Dolittle
- Fantasy Island
- Music
WORST DIRECTOR
- Charles Band for all three Barbie & Kendra movies
- Barbara Bialowas and Tomasz Mandes for 365 days
- Stephen Gaghan for The Adventures of Doctor Dolittle
- Ron Howard for Hillbilly, A Country Elegy
- Sia by Music (WINNER)
WORST ACTOR
- Robert Downey Jr. for The Adventures of Doctor Dolittle
- Mike Lindell for Absolute Proof (WINNER)
- Michelle Morrone for 365 days
- Adam Sandler for Hubie’s Halloween
- David Spade for The Other Missy
WORST ACTRESS
- Anne Hathaway for Her Last Wish and The Witches (by Roald Dahl)
- Katie Holmes for The Boy: The Brahms Curse and The Secret: Dare to Dream
- Kate Hudson for Music (WINNER)
- Lauren Lapkus for The Other Missy
- Anna-Maria Sieklucka, for 365 days
WORST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
- Glenn Close for Hillbilly: A Country Elegy
- Lucy Hale por Fantasy Island
- Maggie Q por Fantasy Island
- Kristen Wiig by Wonder Woman 1984
- Maddie Ziegler for Music (WINNER)
WORST SUPPORTING ACTOR
- Chevy Chase por The Very Excellent Mr. Dundee
- Rudy Giuliani for Borat, film sequel film (WINNER)
- Shia LaBeouf on Account Pending
- Arnold Schwarzenegger for The Mystery of the Dragon
- Bruce Willis for Survive Tonight, Breach and Elite Mercenaries
WORST SCRIPT
- 365 days (WINNER)
- All Barbie and Kendra movies
- The Adventures of Doctor Dolittle
- Fantasy Island
- Hillbilly, a rural elegy
WORST REMAKE OR SEQUEL
- 365 days
- The Adventures of Doctor Dolittle (WINNER)
- Fantasy Island
- El Halloween the Hubie
- Wonder Woman 1984
WORST COUPLE ON SCREEN
- Maria Bakalova and Rudy Giuliani for Borat, film film sequel (WINNERS)
- Robert Downey Jr. and his unconvincing Welsh accent for The Adventures of Doctor Dolittle
- Harrison Ford and his fake CGI dog for The Call of the Wild
- Lauren Lapkus and David Spade for The Other Missy
- Adam Sandler and his hick voice for Hubie’s Halloween