Razzies 2021: complete list of winners of the awards for the worst cinema of the year

The Oscars delivery gala is just around the corner and one of the great traditions of that weekend is that the Razzies are also presented, awards that reward the worst of cinema each year. On this occasion, ‘The Adventures of Doctor Dolittle’ and ‘365 Days’ started as the films with the most options, but they have finally been ‘Absolute Proof’, ‘Music’ and ‘Borat, film film sequel’ which have shared the “glory”.

And it is that ‘Music’ leads the list with three awards, but the most important award has gone to the hands of the documentary ‘Absolute Proof’. Below you will find the complete list of winners of the Razzie 2021.

WORST MOVIE

365 days

Absolute Proof (WINNER)

The Adventures of Doctor Dolittle

Fantasy Island

Music

WORST DIRECTOR

Charles Band for all three Barbie & Kendra movies

Barbara Bialowas and Tomasz Mandes for 365 days

Stephen Gaghan for The Adventures of Doctor Dolittle

Ron Howard for Hillbilly, A Country Elegy

Sia by Music (WINNER)

WORST ACTOR

Robert Downey Jr. for The Adventures of Doctor Dolittle

Mike Lindell for Absolute Proof (WINNER)

Michelle Morrone for 365 days

Adam Sandler for Hubie’s Halloween

David Spade for The Other Missy

WORST ACTRESS

Anne Hathaway for Her Last Wish and The Witches (by Roald Dahl)

Katie Holmes for The Boy: The Brahms Curse and The Secret: Dare to Dream

Kate Hudson for Music (WINNER)

Lauren Lapkus for The Other Missy

Anna-Maria Sieklucka, for 365 days

WORST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Glenn Close for Hillbilly: A Country Elegy

Lucy Hale por Fantasy Island

Maggie Q por Fantasy Island

Kristen Wiig by Wonder Woman 1984

Maddie Ziegler for Music (WINNER)

WORST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Chevy Chase por The Very Excellent Mr. Dundee

Rudy Giuliani for Borat, film sequel film (WINNER)

Shia LaBeouf on Account Pending

Arnold Schwarzenegger for The Mystery of the Dragon

Bruce Willis for Survive Tonight, Breach and Elite Mercenaries

WORST SCRIPT

365 days (WINNER)

All Barbie and Kendra movies

The Adventures of Doctor Dolittle

Fantasy Island

Hillbilly, a rural elegy

WORST REMAKE OR SEQUEL

365 days

The Adventures of Doctor Dolittle (WINNER)

Fantasy Island

El Halloween the Hubie

Wonder Woman 1984

WORST COUPLE ON SCREEN