White Chicks 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything We Know Far

White Chicks is a comedy movie that has developed a loyal fanbase since its 2004 release. It was a hilarious undercover assignment in this film directed by Keenen Ivory Wayans and starring Marlon and Shawn Wayans.

The comedy White Chicks offered a fresh take on the genre thanks to its creative idea of two FBI agents passing as white ladies. Those who saw the first film are now waiting impatiently for news of a sequel. In this update, we look at the most current developments surrounding White Chicks 2, including the long-awaited release date.

White Chicks 2 Renewal Status

It’s been almost 19 years since the original White Chicks came out on June 24, 2004; since then, we haven’t seen Shawn Wayans or Marlon Wayans in whiteface. The crew has stated their interest in creating a sequel despite the bad reviews and underwhelming reception.

The first time the audience got an update on it was in August 2009. Sony planned a follow-up, and thus the official declaration confirmed the debut of White Chicks 2. However, owing to unforeseen problems, the development of the project was abruptly halted.

In April of 2014, Marlon Wayans once again signaled his enthusiasm for the follow-up. It was revealed after four years that production had begun on a sequel film. requiring no. Marlon, co-writer and star of the first film, has voiced his desire to return for a sequel several times. However, it appears that the film’s destiny is not ready to embrace a second movie. The idea of a follow-up film being released in 2019 was also hinted at by one of the supporting stars.

White Chicks 2 Release Date

Techradar247 has updated on the release progress of White Chicks 2, although there are contradicting assertions. Terry Crews, who had a part in the first film, has revealed that a sequel is in production. If production starts in 2023, the movie may be out by the end of 2024.

White Chicks 2 is not going to materialize, according to the first film’s co-writer and actor, Marlon Wayans. He has moved his concentration into developing “Black Man Movies” instead. As of today, the production stage of the film is marked as “Shutdown” on Movie Insider.

White Chicks 2 is planned to be released in 2024 or 2025, although a specific date has not been set. The Wayans brothers have not yet signed a contract with a studio or streaming provider, but production on White Chicks 2 is expected to begin soon.

White Chicks 2 Cast

Shawn Wayans played Kevin Copeland/Brittany Wilson in the first film. Marlon Wayans appeared with him in films. Marcus Anthony Copeland II (Tiffany Wilson) was played by him in the film. In addition to these two, Jaime King rejoined the cast as Heather Vandergeld, while Busy Philipps performed the role of Karen Googlestein.

John Heard, Brittany Daniel, and Jennifer Carpenter followed in the footsteps of Warren Vandergeld, Megan Vandergeld, and Lisa Anderson, respectively. Terry Crews, Eddie Velez, Anne Dudek, Jessica Cauffiel, and a slew of others also appear in the film in supporting roles.

In the opinion of the White Chicks 2 actors, a full cast reunion is impossible. After ten years, the performers from the film may no longer live in close proximity to one another. The question of whether or not the original actors will return to their roles is, nevertheless, timely. Also, the predicted forthcoming picture might again star Tery Crews, since he is very eager to bring the movie back to cinemas.

White Chicks 2 Plot

Given that the first White Chicks concluded its specific plot quite firmly, it’s unclear what the premise may be for White Chicks 2. However, if they are serious about making a sequel, Shawn and Marlon Wayans will surely come up with something.

But for the basic idea to make sense, FBI agents Kevin and Marcus Copeland would have to end up dressed as white women for some reason. It might not make sense for them to end up as the Wilson sisters again, though. There are many possible reasons why the dup would go underground in White Chicks 2. The more hilarious the reason, the more people will enjoy the show.

Where to watch White Chicks 2?

White Chicks is available for streaming on Netflix and Hulu with free trials. White Chicks Season 2 premieres on Hulu and Netflix 42–45 days after it premieres in theaters.

White Chicks 2 Trailer

There is currently no announced storyline for White Chicks Season 2. When the second season’s trailer is out, however, we will provide an update.