Superman: a board from the latest issue goes viral

The latest issue of Superman, on the 23rd, became a topic of discussion on social media because of a nice shot. During the book, in fact, Superman agrees to take a picture with a child, but his father – at the time of shooting – only takes his son missing completely the superhero.

When a Twitter user rated the child's parents as the worst photographers of the DC universe, fans filled his speech with likes and comments. Subsequently, Maguire intervened by comparing his user response to another table which, similarly, had caused a sensation in the past:

"So far there are over 62,000 likes. This is probably the biggest reaction I have ever aroused since the 'One Punch' shot."

The table to which the author alludes is attributable to number 5 of the Justice League by Keith Fiffen and DeMatteis, in which Guy Gardner forces Batman to a fist fight, only to be eliminated with a single punch. It was one of the first examples of the comic style that would have defined that particular interpretation of the Justice League.

But returning to the "photographer" misfire in Superman issue 23, the author was asked if he had purposely included the mistake or if he had been wrong. Maguire confirmed the first hypothesis.

