 Supergirl Promo 5 × 13: It's a Super Life

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The Serie "Supergirl" It reaches its 100th chapter with next Sunday's chapter. A very special brand and as we know it is often used to do something different. Another usual resource is to recover characters seen in the past of the series, and in this case, we will have the returns of villains as Reign or Agent of Freedom; or old allies like Winn Schott and Mon-El. In addition, we will have the reappearance of Mxyzptlk, only this time played by Thomas Lennon, who comes to offer Kara a very tempting proposition that could change an important part of Kara's life: her relationship with Lena.

The promo of the episode delves into the idea that was already raised in the synopsis, that is, a trip to the past of the series that will help Kara to decide if she wants to change her past so that things are different.

THOMAS LENNON IS THE ARTIST INVITED IN SUPERGIRL EPISODE 100 – Mxyzptlk returns with a proposal for Kara: What if he could go back in time and tell Lena his secret before Lex? Would things be different? Looking back at the key moments of the series, Kara must decide if she wants to change the story to be Lena's friend again.

The chapter is aired on February 23, directed by Jesse Warn about a story by Robert Rovner & Jessica Queller and a screenplay by Derek Simon & Nicki Holcomb.