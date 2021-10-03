“Superdetective in Hollywood 4”: Eddie Murphy’s New Project Confirms The Return Of Axel Foley

He is living the best moment of his career in the last twenty years. Eddie Murphy, who is reaping excellent reviews with ‘ I am Dolemite ‘.

He confirms that once the sequel to ‘The Prince of Zamunda’ ends. He will get to work with the expected fourth installment of ‘Superdetective in Hollywood’.

Our favorite cop

Eddie Murphy confirms ‘Superdetective in Hollywood 4’ as his next movie. The 1984 film with the Detroit policeman seeking revenge in Beverly Hills presents Murphy as Axel Foley. He is a Detroit police officer with a quick, reckless and unstoppable word. He is also investigating the murder of his childhood friend.

‘Superdetective in Hollywood’ was the highest-grossing film of that year. It did start Murphy’s successful Hollywood career. A couple of sequels were released later in 1987 and 1994. There has been the talk of a fourth installment during the twenty-five years that have do pass since then.

In 2011 the project was abandoned in favor of a television spin-off starring Brandon T. Jackson as Foley’s son. With Murphy ready to pass the torch to Jackson’s character in the pilot.

However, after the project did not get a green light, another film was redeveloped. Brett Ratner later joined to direct in 2016. Obviously, that version of the film was never approved. But it seems that Murphy has not yet resigned to reprimand Axel Foley. So we are glad to hear that.

