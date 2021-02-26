Super Dragon Ball Heroes, the new saga begins on March 18: the poster reveals the protagonists

The new Super Dragon Ball Heroes saga will officially kick off on March 18, 2021, and will stage some great returns from both Yuki Kadota and Yoshiyuki Suzuki’s early anime sagas and Akira Toriyama’s Dragon Ball Super. The announcement came a few moments ago, along with the first poster and the new official trailer.

The latest episode of Super Dragon Ball Heroes, broadcast a few moments ago and already available on the net, ended with the clash between Xeno Gogeta SSJ4 and Fu, terminated prematurely due to external intervention. In the last few minutes Goku seems to wake up on planet Earth, not knowing that he is actually in one of the copies of the same Fu.

The new saga will be titled Space-Time War and will showcase, among others, i ritorni di Hearts, Goku Black, Zamasu, Cooler e Freezer. In the poster visible at the bottom we can also see Goku using the Ultra Instinct, now almost completely mastered after the events of the very first narrative arc. The return of Broly is also confirmed, who in the last episodes of the series has managed to stand up to Xeno Gogeta and Xeno Vegetto.

