Stranger Things Season 4: What Are The New Plans?

Overview

The horror sci-fiction drama produce by Duffer brothers has been winning the hearts of many viewers for almost 4 years now. It’s the first season that was aired in 2016 on Netflix and since then there is no turning back. The web series is now expecting it’s the fourth season very soon. The fans are excited and anxious to watch what happens next. The last season showed the death of Chief Hooper and the trailers have actually increased the level of excitement because it shows hopper working in an at off area with head shaved!

Release date

No official announcement has been made by the production house on its release date but earlier the date was expected to be in the starting of 20121 but the COVID-19 pandemic may extend the date. The final and actual dates are yet to be announced. Let’s hope to get to watch this super awesome series pretty soon.

Cast

The main cast of the show is going to remain almost the same as season 3. The leading actors include Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Brett Gelman, Gaten Matarazzo, Sadie Sink, Natalie Dyer. The production house would want to continue with its fame with its previous star cast hence very fewer changes expected.

What to expect from Season -4

Previous seasons gave raised the expectations of the viewers to a level that they will not settle for anything less. Stranger Things Season 4 is going to feature almost 9 episodes like those in season 2. Though no official announcements for the same have been done sources have this news in store for us. The sci-fiction series is expected to go beyond season -4 too according to dew hints given by Duffer brothers in an Instagram post. Let’s get ready to witness some real fun really soon.

