Super Dragon Ball Heroes: the gods of destruction are unleashed in a new visual

The new saga of Super Dragon Ball Heroes: Big Bang Mission started with a bang, immediately proposing a clash between Goku and Vegeta against Beerus. The gods of destruction, in fact, will be protagonists of these events, as their authority is seriously compromised due to a premonitory dream.

Beerusin fact, he predicted the end of the Universe by Toki Toku, a divine bird capable of demolishing the effects of the destructive Hakai. In order to restore authority, the gods joined together, putting aside their differences, to defeat the threat, but were intercepted by Goku who, advised by Xeno Trunk and Xeno Pan, placed himself in the middle of their mission .

On the occasion of the new narrative arc, which has received a fair amount of attention from the community, the production has released a new promotional visual, the same that you can admire at the bottom of the news and which portrays the imposing gods of destruction. Furthermore, together with the poster, there is also the character design by Kidd and tender He was a child.

We take this opportunity to remind you, moreover, that in the next episode is expected the arrival of two new heroes, who will join Goku in the new saga. And you, instead, what do you think of this visual of Super Dragon Ball Heroes: Big Bang Mission? Let us know, as usual, with a comment in the appropriate box below.