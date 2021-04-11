Super Dragon Ball Heroes: A major debut in the synopsis of the next episode

The new story arc of Super Dragon Ball Heroes is finally about to come alive, bringing to the stage some of the most anticipated characters from the community. As Goku and Hearts face Freeza and Cooler, in fact, three new fighters burst onto the battlefield.

The promotional animated series is in the middle of a new saga that will lead Goku to clash with some of his most powerful antagonists. By harnessing his dark power, Fu managed to relegate the Saiyan to a mysterious parallel universe; the protagonist, however, is not alone, waiting for his awakening were the brothers Freeza and Cooler.

While there are no traces of Vegeta yet, Goku is unexpectedly helped by Hearts, who appears to have changed sides following his defeat. But in the second episode of the Space-Time War Arc, this makeshift duo will be faced with new issues.

As revealed by Twitter user DBS Chronicles, the next installment of this saga will arrive in Japan on April 15. In addition to revealing the debut date, the insider also anticipated the synopsis of the episode,

Entitled “The Warrior in Black Appears! A New Adventure Begins!”, The episode will begin from the end of the previous one. “Goku and Hearts fight against the Xeno Freeza and Cooler. Suddenly, Broly appears out of nowhere and starts attacking everyone indiscriminately“.

But it won’t be just the Super Saiyan Legendary to come back in this episode. “In a difficult situation, a mysterious warrior in black appears. After meeting the Masked Saiyan, Goku and Hearts set out in search of the Dragon Balls to escape from Space-Time “.

Therefore, old and new threats, and a new universe to explore await Goku in this second episode of the story arc. In the meantime, let’s find out what happened to Vegeta in Super Dragon Ball Heroes. We investigate the identity of the mysterious Masked Saiyan from Super Dragon Ball Heroes.