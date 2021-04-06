Jobless Reincarnation: all the fury and sensuality of Ghislaine in the cosplay of Haneame

Young Japanese model Haneame, best known for her anime and video game themed erotic cosplay, has posted a photoshoot in which she wears the role of Ghislaine, the talented swordswoman and teacher of Rudeus and Eris in Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation.

Below you can take a look at all the shots of the model, in which we can see a meticulous attention to detail. Of course, being famous for hero-cosplay, the girl decided to play the swordswoman in positions a little more pushed than necessary, but the skimpy dresses are still part of Ghislaine’s outfit, so this is nothing excessive.

Jobless Reincarnation has often been criticized for the role of women, often portrayed in an excessively erotic way or treated inappropriately by the protagonist Rudeus. In spite of everything the anime has however managed to become one of the most followed and appreciated of the past season, as evidenced by the tens of thousands of likes and comments under the photos of Haneame’s cosplay.

And what do you think of it? How would you rate the cosplayer’s job? Let us know, as always, by leaving a comment in the box below. Meanwhile, we take the opportunity to remind you that Jobless Reincarnation will be back with the new episodes during the summer season, in just under three months.