Super Dragon Ball Heroes: a fan imagines Vegh SSJ 4 in the style of DBZ

The anime of Super Dragon Ball Heroes it is particularly popular thanks to the television offer of some of the most famous characters of the franchise, some of whom have never been made canonical. Among them, therefore, could not fail to stand out Vegetto Super Saiyan 4, which appeared for the first during the fifth episode.

During the saga in the Prison Planet, Goku and Vegeta, to contrast Kanba's enormous power, attempted Fusion albeit with little success. In their place, they entered the battle Xeno Goku is Xeno Vegeta who, to defeat the opponent, had to resort to the potara merger in Vegetto, however in the form of fourth-level Super Saiyan. Super Dragon Ball Heroes episode 5 was the first time that fans admired Vegetto's character in the mythical form of GT.

In this regard, a fan, a certain DarkHans0, tried to imagine that famous scene with the iconic style of Dragon Ball Z. The result in question, which you can admire at the bottom of the news, looks particularly like Gogeta in the transformation of the same name, albeit characterized by the characteristic potara earrings. Fans particularly appreciated the artistic representation, reflecting the comments attached to the original photo.

And you, however, what do you think of this illustration, do you like it? Let us know, as always, with a comment in the space provided below. But speaking of the famous Fusion, what do you think of this fan-art that portrays Vegetto with the style of Naohiro Shintani?