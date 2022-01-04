What Is Good Mileage For A Used Car:

Nowadays, it’s crucial to be car savvy. That means knowing what’s the best bang for your buck when looking at or stepping into a used car. You want one that will last, but avoid paying through the nose in the meantime, and make sure it comes with a solid warranty.

The first thing you need to know is how mileage affects a vehicle. Most cars’ engines are designed to run between 150,000 and 200,000 miles without requiring significant repairs or replacement of parts such as the timing belt, water pump, and spark plugs.

Some vehicles can go as long as 300,000 miles before some parts wear out. Others begin breaking down at more like 50,000 miles if driven under harsh conditions or misused, or if they’ve been poorly maintained.

The second thing is to consider the costs of buying and owning a late-model used car.

A low sticker price can be deceiving:

If more repairs and maintenance are needed than average for that vehicle’s age and mileage, then it may not be such a bargain after all. With some makes and models of older cars, buying one with more miles means lower purchase costs but higher repair bills down the road.

That means you need to run some real numbers before buying your next car – whether new or used. Calculate how much it’ll cost per year in depreciation, financing, fuel economy (including gas), taxes, insurance premiums, and other factors, so you don’t end up spending more than you wanted in the long run.

What is the mileage on a car:

Mileage is a measure of how far your car can travel on one full tank of gas. Some vehicles get better mileage than others, and even within the same vehicle model year, some cars get better mileage than others.

The more miles you drive in your car each year, the more crucial good gas mileage becomes. What makes excellent or lousy gasoline mileage varies with vehicle weight, engine size and age, fuel price variations, and terrain.

The best way to determine good mileage for your motor vehicle depends on several drivers’ unique variables.

For example, someone living in the country would likely have very different expectations for their gas mileage than someone who lives in an urban area with heavy traffic congestion. Other criteria to consider include fuel type, vehicle size, and the number of drivers in the vehicle.

For a passenger car, good gas mileage is usually considered anything that falls in the range of 25-30 miles per gallon (mpg). If you drive an SUV or other larger vehicle, your mileage will likely be lower.

A heavy-duty truck with a diesel engine might get only ten mpg while pulling a large trailer. Depending on how much you drive and what kind of driving you do, 30 mpg may be average or slightly below average for many Americans. Some cars equipped with electric engines can get more than 100 mpg (miles per gasoline equivalent), though it isn’t clear whether this will significantly reduce greenhouse emissions over time.

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) estimated that the average American household spends just over $2,000 a year on gasoline. That figure will go up or down depending on the fuel price and how many miles you drive. You can reduce your dependence on fossil fuels and save money by using a car that gets good gas mileage.