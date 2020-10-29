Super Dragon Ball Heroes 2, official: the new story arc begins in November

It’s official, Super Dragon Ball Heroes Big Bang Mission will return soon with a new story arc, to coincide with an unreleased special episode entitled “Run on the battlefield! Dragon Ball Heroes!”. Therefore, during the month of November, two episodes of the anime will arrive for the first time ever.

Below you can take a look at the first visual of the new saga, which shows Jiren, Goku Ultra Instinct and a new transformation that will undoubtedly blow hundreds of thousands of fans. Apparently in fact, it is extremely likely that we will see first Vegeth Super Saiyan 4 Limit Break, a new fusion between Goku and Vegeta with incredible potential.

Episode 8 of Super Dragon Ball Heroes 2 showed all the strength of Vegetto Super Saiyan Blue, and apparently the new story arc will finally reveal which of the two transformations is the stronger. Of course, if Vegetto were able to use Limit Break, he would automatically stand as one of the most powerful transformations ever.

The first episode of Super Dragon Ball Heroes Big Bang Mission 5 will debut on November 26th, while at the moment a date has not been revealed yet regarding the special episode. In all cases, new information on the anime will be revealed during the Jump Festa 2021, scheduled for next December 19th.