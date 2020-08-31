Super Dragon Ball Heroes 2: A new Super Saiyan God in episode 6

Share it:

One of the latest innovations introduced with the Dragon Ball Super he elevated the Saiyans into the realm of the divine through the Super Saiyan God. If in the canonical animated adaptation the only two heroes to have reached the mythical stage are only Goku and Vegeta, in Super Dragon Ball Heroes things went differently.

During the sixth episode of Big Bang Mission, fans discovered the union between the Super Saiyan God and the Super Saiyan 4, a formula suitable for power up Xeno Goku and Xeno Vegeta and definitely put Janemba out of the game. The epic battle revealed another pleasant surprise, however, as Trunks’ variant of another universe was shown to be capable of using the SSJ God.

The scene in question, which you can retrieve at the bottom of the news, has been around the network especially for thefascinating transformation starting from SSJ 3. In fact, this isn’t the first time Future Trunks has shown himself in his divine form, as the character had already reached this stage in one of the previous installments of Super Dragon Ball Heroes. Either way, Vegeta’s iconic son has managed to carve out a big chunk of popularity within the dedicated community.

And you, instead, what do you think of Trunks’ transformation? Please let us know, as usual, below. Finally, we remind you that the synopsis of episode 7 is available on our pages.