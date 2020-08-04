Entertainment

Super Dragon Ball Heroes 2: a new power-up and the return of a technique in episode 6

August 4, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

Not even a few days after the debut of the episode 5 of Super Dragon Ball Heroes 2, here we are back on the net again to talk about the narrative arc of Big Bang Mission. In the past few hours, in fact, the first information about the new episode has leaked, which promise new striking twists.

The battle against Janemba, villain which, among other things, seems to be facing an identity crisis within the franchise, is proving to be more exciting than expected, thanks to the collaboration between Goku and Vegeta and their two respective versions of an alternative dimension. DBSChronicles He also took the opportunity to share the synopsis of episode 6, entitled for the occasion "Dragon Fist explodes! Super Saiyan 4 at Maximum Power – Overcome your limits ", which follows:

"During the fierce battle against Janemba, Salsa and Putine suddenly appear, two deities of the Dark Demonic Realm. Following their advice, Goku and Vegeta entrust their powers to Xeno Goku and Xeno Vegeta. A red light begins to escape from the bodies of the two Xeno warriors, while a new aura with a different color begins to envelop them …"

READ:  Empyre: Marvel Comics publishes a new trailer for the crossover event

As promised by the same title, therefore, our heroes will show for the first time in a long time the trump card of Goku Super Saiyan 3, or the "Fist of the Dragon"At the end of the episode, moreover, the new villain of Super Dragon Ball Heroes 2 should make its first appearance. The insider, finally, confirms that from this moment onwards the anime will come out regularly with one episode per month.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.