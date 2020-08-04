Super Dragon Ball Heroes 2: a new power-up and the return of a technique in episode 6

Share it:

Not even a few days after the debut of the episode 5 of Super Dragon Ball Heroes 2, here we are back on the net again to talk about the narrative arc of Big Bang Mission. In the past few hours, in fact, the first information about the new episode has leaked, which promise new striking twists.

The battle against Janemba, villain which, among other things, seems to be facing an identity crisis within the franchise, is proving to be more exciting than expected, thanks to the collaboration between Goku and Vegeta and their two respective versions of an alternative dimension. DBSChronicles He also took the opportunity to share the synopsis of episode 6, entitled for the occasion "Dragon Fist explodes! Super Saiyan 4 at Maximum Power – Overcome your limits ", which follows:

"During the fierce battle against Janemba, Salsa and Putine suddenly appear, two deities of the Dark Demonic Realm. Following their advice, Goku and Vegeta entrust their powers to Xeno Goku and Xeno Vegeta. A red light begins to escape from the bodies of the two Xeno warriors, while a new aura with a different color begins to envelop them …"

As promised by the same title, therefore, our heroes will show for the first time in a long time the trump card of Goku Super Saiyan 3, or the "Fist of the Dragon"At the end of the episode, moreover, the new villain of Super Dragon Ball Heroes 2 should make its first appearance. The insider, finally, confirms that from this moment onwards the anime will come out regularly with one episode per month.