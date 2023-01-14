Succession season 4: Everything We Need to Know

The return of television’s most dysfunctional family is coming up in Succession season 4, and based on current developments, it’s going to be even more explosive than just a Japanese rocket launch that Roman Roy orchestrated.

Dark, dramatic, and often amusing, showrunner Jesse Armstrong’s dramatised portrayal of the Murdoch media empire combines tension and humour in ways that are seldom seen on television. The third season of the show, which debuted in October 2021, further demonstrated why Succession is among the top HBO Max programmes available.

The Roys are coming back for more treachery and backstabbing, so take the Monopoly board and conceal the naughty pictures (if you know, you know). Here is all we know regarding Succession season 4, which began production in June 2022, from the returning actors to when we may be able to anticipate the next season.

Succession season 4

First, here is HBO’s season four synopsis: “It is getting closer and closer for digital genius Lukas Matsson to purchase media empire Waystar Royco. As the Roys envision what their life would be like once the sale is finalised, the possibility of this seismic transaction causes existential turmoil and family discord. As the family considers a future in which their influence in culture and politics would be significantly reduced, a power struggle results.”

HBO’s Succession has held viewers’ attention for the whole of its first three seasons with a combination of classic father concerns and writing so razor-sharp that it only Veep could honestly claim to rival it. The rich Roy family, who own the media conglomerate Waystar Royco, is the focus of the Jesse Armstrong-created programme.

The dark and often humorous drama has mostly centred on the political battle between patriarch Logan and his would-be successor son, Kendall, since it made its 2018 debut. This three-year conflict seems to be over headed into season four, leaving viewers to wonder what this hilariously dysfunctional group of characters will be up to next.

Succession season 4 Release Date

Thankfully, Succession has at least confirmed its fourth season, which was announced only days before the premiere of season three. Sadly, as of November 2022, no official launch date has been established, however, we did learn the approximate delivery timeframe.

It was revealed that Succession season four would debut at some time in spring 2023 in a quick but intense teaser that played during the House of the Dragon season 1 climax on HBO.

Succession season 4 cast

Along with Matthew Macfadyen, Nicholas Braun, J. Smith-Cameron, Peter Friedman, David Rasche, Fisher Stevens, Hiam Abbass, Justine Lupe, Scott Nicholson, Zo Winters, and Jeannie Berlin, Brian Cox and his four fictional children will return for season four. Hope Davis, Cherry Jones, Karolina Novotney, Alexander Skarsgrd, Arian Moayed, Juliana Canfield, Justin Kirk, and Stephen Root will all make appearances in season four, according to HBO. For a portion of season four, filming was relocated to Norway as part of a plot involving Skarsgrd’s character.

The majority, if not all, of the Succession cast, should be back, according to viewers. Logan Roy (Brian Cox), Kendall Roy (Jeremy Strong), Siobhan Roy (Sarah Snook), Roman Roy (Kieran Culkin), Conor Roy (Alan Ruck), Tom Wambsgans (Matthew Macfadyen), Greg Hirsch (Nicholas Braun), and Gerri Kellman are among the series regulars who have been confirmed for season four (J. Smith-Cameron).

Other characters such as Colin (Scott Nicholson), Willa Ferreyra (Justine Lupe), Frank Vernon (Peter Friedman), Karl Muller (David Rasche), Hugo Baker (Fisher Stevens), Marcia Roy (Hiam Abbass), Kerry Castellabate (Zo Winters), and Cyd Peach (Jeannie Berlin) will also return.

Succession season 4 Plot

Succession, a satirical dark comedy-drama, was picked up for a fourth season only one week after its October 17, 2021, season 3 debut. Given how popular the programme has become, this is hardly shocking.

The fourth season of the show began filming in June 2022, and according to the official synopsis, Logan Roy and his new billionaire competitor Lukas Matsson will clash. Matsson is determined to take control of the company and transform it into something entirely different, likely folding some ostensibly outmoded divisions altogether.

Last year’s episodes focused equally on each Roy brother, allowing actors Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook, and Kieran Culkin a chance to stretch their (sometimes cringe-inducing) muscles. This was in response to the consequences of Kendall’s treachery and Logan’s gung-ho pursuit for retribution in Succession season 2.

Logan’s dramatic choice to take Matsson’s offer into consideration left the three siblings more unified (against their father, that is) than ever, and Season 4 is set up to continue in that spirit.

Logan’s intention to give up family ownership of Waystar Royco is naturally seen by Kendall, Shiv, and Roman as a betrayal. Since fans have seen the siblings argue about who is best suited to inherit their father’s business for three seasons, it stands to reason that neither of them wants to see it pass into an outsider’s hands.

A brand-new Succession season four teaser gives us our first look at what has happened after the backstabbing. Unsurprisingly, a frustrated Logan refers to his kids as “pygmies” in front of others. The siblings are creating their own rebel group in the meanwhile. Shiv is ready for a fight when Tom asks, “Do you want to speak about what happened?” in the teaser’s closing seconds. We really want them to, too.

Succession season 4 Trailer

