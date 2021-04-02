Studio Ghibli reveals update on Hayao Miyazaki’s new movie

Studio Ghibli is moving along with his latest projects behind the scenes, and one of them is generating more buzz than the rest. If you didn’t know, Hayao Miyazaki is working on a new movie titled How Do You Liveand left his retirement to bring the function to life.

Now, a new update of the animator Toshiyuki Inoue has fans doing a double take on the project, and it looks like this will be finished sooner rather than later. The information was revealed in an interview with a radio show called After 6 Junction.

It was there that fans were told a lot about the artist’s long career, as he has worked on everything from Akira to Kiki Home Delivery and more. One of the biggest talking points directly mentions Hayao Miyazaki’s upcoming movie.

Hayao Miyazaki hasn’t stopped working on How Do You Live

According to Reddit user go-nintendo-1987, Inoue said that he thinks Hayao Miyazaki will be done with his new movie by fall. The artist went on to say that he is acting as the animation director on the film:

“What Miyazaki wants is more than a simple reproduction of reality. It is the realization of an image that surpasses reality. Takeshi Honda can do that,” the summary reads.

“He saw a partially finished movie. It was exactly Miyazaki’s anime, but at the same time Honda’s.” Clearly, it seems that Inoue is doing well in her new role, and she has high hopes for Miyazaki’s movie. The Truth News will share more updates with you in the future.

When does How Do You Live premiere?

Little is known about the Studio Ghibli version of the story How Do You Live, but the children’s story is well known in Japan. It won’t be long before it’s introduced to fans around the world, so maybe we’ll see a 2022 release date for this long-awaited movie.

