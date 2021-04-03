Evangelion reveals secrets behind controversial Netflix license

Neon Genesis Evangelion had a great year in 2020, more specifically thanks to the streaming service of Netflix that added the legendary cheer on your roster, and it appears that one of the series’ original voice actors has taken to social media to share some details about the recording sessions of the new version.

Netflix’s addition of Evangelion made a lot of changes not only in regards to the script for the voice actors and the English subtitles, but also in losing some of the songs that they made from the anime a classic.

Rei’s original English dubbing actress, Amanda Winn Lee, stated on Twitter that the “Confidentiality Agreement” he signed with Netflix had expired, allowing him to go into detail about the “horrible script”, in his words, that was used.

Evangelion actors criticize Netflix script

The script was apparently used almost 25 years earlier in the original English recording of Neon Genesis Evangelion, and was deemed “too ridiculous” by Amanda and other cast members during the early sessions.

Recently, the Evangelion series released the latest film in Japan in the Rebuild series, which tells a very different story from the TV series, though a North American release date has yet to be revealed.

Amanda Winn Lee shared her thoughts on her official Twitter account, detailing his dislike of the script that had been used in the new English dub of Neon Genesis Evangelion on Netflix, which made more than a few changes in regards to the script used in the original version.

Amanda may not have lent her voice to the latest version of Rei, but she is still an outstanding voice actress, having given life to several characters from the Persona video game franchise, Devil Hunter Yohko and Gunsmith Cats, to name a few. The Truth News will share more information about Evangelion with you in the future.

