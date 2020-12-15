‘Stranger Things’ Season 4: Netflix Release Date & Everything We Know So Far

Stranger Things, as you all know happens to have successfully completed a total of 3 amazing and thrilling seasons. The series has been a huge success since the first season did premiere. There are millions of fans and viewers who have always been waiting to know about the latest and new updates on the most anticipated and exciting series, Stranger Things.

All the fans, as well as viewers, will be more than happy as well as excited to know that the Stranger Things series will be all set to return for its fourth season after successfully finishing 3 seasons with a large number of the fanbase.

Well, it is an amazing piece of news for all the fans to know that their favorite characters will again be returning in the upcoming fourth season of Stranger Things on Netflix at some point in 2021. You need to know that the production of the upcoming season has already begun to ramp up after getting delayed due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

It is sure that the previous season did make sure to let all the viewers wonder about so many questions following 3rd season’s overwhelming 77-minute finale that goes by the title of The Battle of Starcourt.

It is sure that all of you have been waiting for any kind of updates on the release date of Stranger Things Season 4. But you will not have to worry about it as we are going to help you know all the important updates till today about Stranger Things Season 4.

Here is everything you will need to know about the upcoming 4th Season of Stranger Things. We are going to provide you all the essential updates and details about the next part of the series.

This article will include the production updates, what you can expect from the next season and so many other updates we know so far. You must know that there is no need to have any kind of introduction when we are talking about the Stranger Things series. It is because the Horror Sci-Fi series happens to be one of the biggest hits on Netflix, the streaming giant.

Since the first season, the series did manage to become the biggest flagship show that arrived first on Netflix in 2016. The series brings a large number of fanbase and audience to Netflix which is indeed remarkable. Let us move forward to know more about the upcoming season.

Renewal of Stranger Things Season 4

We are sure that you will be happy to know that Netflix did confirm the renewal of Stranger Things Season 4. Yes, your favorite series is indeed on its way to entertain and thrill you once again in its fourth season.

After some days of teasing the fans and followers leading up to 30th September 2019, the streaming giant finally announced that the Stranger Things series will be once again returning to entertain its large number of audience with the fourth and upcoming season.

In addition to it, you will be feeling greater happiness when you will know that Netflix, the streaming giant did manage to sign a multi-year deal with The Duffer Brothers. You must know that the deal will be on top of another one that Netflix has already going on with Shawn Levy who happens to be the producer of the sci-fi series.

It will be essential for you to know that the announcement of the fourth season of Stranger Things did come with a short video. You can definitely be able to read the caption of the video clearly, “We’re not in Hawkins anymore”.

All the fans as well as viewers are currently hoping for the upcoming season of Stranger Things to release as soon as possible on Netflix. So that they can be able to again experience the thrill and excitement while watching the brave adventures of Eleven and her friends.

But if we are going to talk about the release date of Stranger Things Season 4 then you can expect it around early 2021. Yet, that will totally depend on the production team and how much time they are going to take to get it back on track.

There are more chances for the fourth season to release in Summer 2021 at the earliest. It will be possible for all the fans and supporters to watch the upcoming season as soon as it will be available on Netflix in 2021. It seems like we will have to wait for some more time.

Production Updates for Stranger Things Season 4

Most people are wondering about the same thing and that is about the production updates of Stranger Things Season 4. But there is nothing for the fans and series lovers to get disappointed as the production for the upcoming season of the series is ongoing currently. As per the reports, the production of Stranger Things Season 4 will begin again from December 2020 onwards.

Stranger Things Season 4 resumes filming today. pic.twitter.com/UN1eLK1GbB — Netflix Updates. (@NetflxUpdates) December 14, 2020

Recently, all of you must have heard about the script update in mid-June earlier this year. The updates were about the entire script of the upcoming season of the Stranger Things series to get finally completed. So it will directly mean that there will not be a long time before we all will be able to watch Stranger Things Season 4. It will indeed be going to bring a lot of excitement, fun, comedy, thrill, and of course, so many thrilling and scarier moments.

When will the filming for Stranger Things begin?

As you all know, the filming for Stranger Things Season 4 did begin on 7th January 2020. You must also need to know that the filming was scheduled to be concluded in August 2020. But due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the production of the upcoming season has to be delayed.

That is the reason why the production was at a halt from March 2020. Also, the updates reveal that there were only 2 episodes that were almost finished before the production was postponed due to COVID-19.

It is sure that the series did manage to reschedule in order to restart the production and filming of the next season as the Hollywood News reports confirm on 2nd July 2020. The reports confirm that the series is going to begin filming the remaining episodes of Stranger Things Season 4 again from 17th September onwards.

But the scheduled filming dates again gets a delay to 28th September 2020. There were some photos and videos that you can easily find on social media about Steve and Robin working at the arcade on the set that will represent that a lot of filming takes place on location.

There are so many kinds of rumors that you may have heard of about the Stranger Things series moving forward. But it will totally depend on you for whether you will have to believe the rumors or not. The fact that you will surely like to know about Stranger Things Season 4 is that the sci-fi series is currently heading to New Mexico.

You need to know that the series was confirmed earlier in the month of October 2020 for the production and filming that is currently going on in December 2020.

Well, it is indeed remarkable to know that Gaten Matarazzo did confirm in a Twitch stream on October 31st that the Stranger Things team have started filming for the eighth or final episode of Season 4.

When speaking in an interview with Collider, Shawn Levy unveils some important things while commenting on the filming delays of Stranger Things Season 4 earlier in 2020. He says, “I’ll just say the pandemic definitely massively delayed shooting and therefore the launch of our current Season 4, date still TBD.

But it impacted very positively by allowing the Duffer brothers, for the first time ever, to write the entire season before we shoot it and to have time to rewrite in a way that they rarely had before so the quality of these screenplays is exceptional, maybe better than ever.”

Where is the filming of Stranger Things taking place?

JOYCE IN STRANGER THINGS: SEASON 1: WHERE IS MY BOY? 👽⁉️ SEASON 2: WHAT'S WRONG WITH MY BOY? 😥⁉️ SEASON 3: WHAT'S WRONG WITH MY MAGNETS? 🧲⁉️ SEASON 4: WHERE IS HOPPER? ❄️⁉️ pic.twitter.com/ZD2RUshiES — Stranger Things 4 (@StrangerNews11) December 10, 2020

It is sure that the fans will get a little bit of a surprise when they will know that some of the production of the series will take place outside of Atlanta. Now, that is what you can believe to be happening for the first time in the history of Stranger Things.

We did learn from the teaser trailer that was released earlier that the Stranger Things team did begin filming for the series in Vilnius, Lithuania. Also, you must have to know that Movieweb did announce that the series creators have wrapped filming at that location in February 2020.

It is indeed believable that the rest of the filming of the upcoming season of Stranger Things is once again taking place in Georgia, Atlanta. You will get to see multiple locations of Georgia in the upcoming season where the team has shot before. It will be possible for you to find an entire list of all the known locations of Georgia where Stranger Things has been filmed.

Some reports also confirm that the upcoming season was filmed in Rome, a city in Georgia. The production code for ST4 as per Atlanta magazine is MCFLY, M247 Mule. You can also find a leaked video from Stranger Things where you can get some glimpses of the set.

We also did get the confirmation that the series will again head to the Hawkins high school and arcade, as you can remember from the second season. The series is indeed going to bring a lot of excitement as well as entertainment to the fans.

Will Season 4 of Stranger Things be the last Season?

There are so many things that are still what we can say is uncertain when we are talking about the upcoming 4th Season of Stranger Things. Most fans and viewers are currently wondering whether the next season will be the last season of the series or not. It is sure that looking beyond the fourth season of Stranger Things is not easy as no one has any clue about where the story is heading.

However, you will get a little bit of a clear idea from having a look at what Shawn Levy is informing about the future of the Stranger Things series.

Shawn says, “I mean I will say we have a good sense of stuff that happens in season 4. Season 4 is definitely happening. There’s very much the possibility of a season beyond that one, that’s currently undecided.

And what I would just say is part of the chaos and fun of this particular show is that while the Duffers and the writer’s room and we producers outline the entire season, the Duffers really use the writing process to revisit, reassess and question all of their prior assumptions. So even though we always start off with a good sense of the major arcs of the season.

We’re always ready for shifts and surprises because if the Duffers stumble into a different or surprising inspiration while they rewrite the script, we’re going to follow that inspiration and throw out some ideas in order to embrace some new ones that are more exciting. And I have no doubt that season 3 will be no exception.”

Duffer Brothers speaks their own views

Duffer Brothers are trying their best to maintain a balance between not ruining the anticipation that has created among the fans and answering about whether there will be the fifth season of Stranger Things or not.

But you will be a little surprised to know that even Duffer Brothers are not certain where they stand on the 5th Season of Stranger Things. You need to have a look at what the Duffer Brothers have to say while answering a question in an interview with Enews.

Ross says, “We don’t actually know. I think, you know, four to five seasons is likely where we’ll end up, but who knows? I mean, none of this official, and we know where we want to go. We’re trying to figure out still how long it’ll take to get there, so we’ll see.”

While Matt presents his own views saying, “It’s hard, like four seems short, five seems long. So I don’t know what to do.”

That is the reason why most fans are uncertain and wondering if they will be able to witness the fifth season of Stranger Things or they will have to believe that the fourth season is the last one in the series.

What can we expect from Stranger Things Season 4?

There are so many things that fans are expecting to watch in the upcoming season of Stranger Things. It is sure that all the fans and viewers did find the previous season so much interesting and exciting. It will be possible that all the loose hands that we have right now will tie up in the next part of the series.

One thing is sure that if you did manage to watch Stranger Things Season 3 then you will know that there are plenty of things for which you are curious to know about. We are sure that the fourth and upcoming season of Stranger Things will be bringing all the answers that will take on the story plot from where it left in the previous part. Some of the things that fans can expect Stranger Things Season 4 to unveil are as follows.

The American

After Netflix did release the official teaser for Stranger Things Season 4, there are so many curious fans who got their answers. But now, they all are wondering about how Hopper managed to survive. It is sure that we all did not see the body of Hopper get disintegrated by the power outburst from Russian’s machine.

Most fans are currently assuming that Hopper may have used the opening between worlds in order to transport from Hawkins to Kamchatka. So Russians are able to catch Hopper after he goes in Upside Down.

It is sure that Hopper can use Upside Down to get back to Hawkins. But there are possibilities for the Demogorgon to be a part of Hopper’s escape from the Russian machine. Therefore it will be interesting to watch how Hopper will escape and return to Hawkins.

Will Byers and Eleven return to Hawkins?

As you all know, Eleven has moved to pastures new along with Byers after saying a tearful goodbye to friends and Hawkins. It is sure that Mike will go to Byer’s place for Thanksgiving while El asks Joyce if she can stay at Mike’s for Christmas.

You can expect that the next season will be involving Christmas time and it will be easy for writers to bring on characters during this time in Hawkins. There may be Jonathan’s return that you will get to see in the next part of the series and he will coincide with his relationship with Nancy Wheeler. Undoubtedly, Joyce will stay by El and Will’s side in order to ensure their safety.

Possibility of Russians taming a Demogorgon

The most thrilling twist that we all have seen in the final episode of the previous season is that the Demogorgon has been captured by Russians. You must know that Russians are taming the Demogorgon as a Demodog while provoking the true form of the creature.

In the fourth season, it will be possible for the viewers to see Russians plan to become a success to open a portal to the Upside Down in Kamchatka.

You must know that the Hawkins base was shut down completely while the Kamchatkan base is now fully functional in the next part of the Stranger Things series. The machine may possibly provide access for the Upside Down to Russians.

But it is uncertain currently how Russians managed to capture a Demogorgon. You can give a thought to the possibility that they may have found the spawn similar to Dustin’s pet, D’Artagnan that we have seen in the second season.

Some fans believe the possibility that Demodogs is the growing stage of Demogorgon. But it is sure that the creatures, no matter how small they are can form bonds and connect to the Upside Down.

Therefore it is possible that if Russians did manage to raise the Demogorgon from its birth or juvenile state then they were able to tame the creature and bring it to its true form. You must know that the Demogorgon is capable enough to go inside and outside of the Upside Down. But that will lead fans to wonder why Demogorgon will wish to stay in the captivation of Russians.

Whatever the upcoming season of Stranger Things will serve its audience, it will definitely be exciting as well as breathtaking. All the fans and series lovers are hoping for Stranger Things Season 4 to schedule the release date as soon as possible. It is sure that all of you will be waiting for the premiere of the next season with bated breath while looking out for updates.