Preparing for the premiere of the anime To Your Eternity

The animated adaptation of Fumetsu no Anata e (To Your Eternity) had a place in the catalog of Crunchyroll in October 2020 thus giving the start of its premiere, however, close to the chosen date NHK revealed that the project would be rescheduled for the spring season of 2021, today we know that it will be exactly April 12, the reason for its delay was due to Covid-19, but the months have flown by and now that we are close to the date is worth recapping a bit what we will see in this anime.

This animated adaptation of the work of Yoshitoki Oima, author of A Silent Voice takes us to the arctic regions of North America where a boy and a wolf become companions to survive, it is through their journey that little by little they begin to reveal the secrets they carry.

Fumetsu no Anata e (To Your Eternity) is a totally unique and moving manga about death, life, reincarnation and the nature of love.

The anime will feature the theme “PINK BLOOD” interpreted by Hikaru Utada for its opening and the theme “Mediator” from Hamauzu Masashi for the ending.

20 episodes have been listed for the project, of which Masahiko Murata (Baby Steps, Naruto Shippuden) has been in charge of the direction in the study Brains Base. On the other hand Shinzo Fujita (Shin Megami Tensei Devil Children) collaborated with the scripts and Koji Yabuno (Uchuu Kyoudai) will be designing the characters.

The cast confirmed so far includes:

Reiji Kawashima como Fushi

Rie Hikisaka como March

Aya Uchida as Parona

Rikako Aikawa como Pyoran

Mitsuki Saiga como Hayase

Kenjirou Tsuda como Kansatsusha

Yoshitoki Oima launched the manga in November 2016 in the magazine Weekly Shōnen. Kodansha published volume 12 of the manga on January 17, this work won the award for best manga shonen in the 43rd edition of the Kodansha Manga Awards in May 2019. The manga has also made the list of great graphic novels for teens in 2019.