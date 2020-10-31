Stranger Things, Millie Bobby Brown recreates a scene from the Netflix series for Halloween

The day of Halloween (or should we say the night?) Always gives us so many joys from the celebrity side, and despite everything, even the “2020 edition” has given us some small satisfaction … Such as this video by Stranger Things starring Millie Bobby Brown.

At the bottom of the news you can in fact find a nice movie in which Millie Bobbie Brown recreates a scene from the second episode of the second season of Stranger Things starring Eleven and Sheriff Hopper, in which the first was dressed as a ghost (much to Hopper’s chagrin).

The video, shared by the official account of the series Netflix, is accompanied by two simple but eloquent words “Ghost. Halloween“.

At the moment, filming is underway in Atlanta for the fourth season of Stranger Things, which has already given us a first glimpse of the show’s new characters, as well as familiar faces, and some (more or less) unexpected returns.

Meanwhile, always on the Netflix streaming platform, you can also find another product that sees Millie Bobby Brown among its main actors, the film Enola Holmes with Henry Cavill, Sam Claflin, Louis Partridge and Helena Bonham Carter.

And you instead, what will you do for that Halloween a bit unconventional? Binge-watching on Netflix? Let us know in the comments.