'Stranger Things 4', this was its original release date

Many projects have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic (Covid-19). Series like 'Euphoria' or 'The Tale of the Maid' have delayed their new filming, movies like 'A Quiet Place 2' have delayed their release and others like 'The Little Mermaid' have not even been able to start filming. And among those affected we find one of the most famous Netflix series, 'Stranger Things', who had to stop filming his fourth installment due to this pandemic.

The series had already started the script readings and its filming had started in Lithuania, but the company streaming, which has launched a fund of 100 million to help those affected, decided to stop this shoot to prevent infections and save its cast and crew. And if we already tell you that all this could affect the premiere date of the series, one of its protagonists has just commented when the original release date of this expected fourth installment would be. Has been David Harborwho gives life to Jim Hopper, which revealed through a live streaming in Instagram that the fourth season was supposed to be released in early 2021, which now will surely be delayed.

"The fourth season was supposed to come out early next year … And now I don't know. The premiere will probably be delayed. ".

Netflix

At least we have been able to know thanks to the first teaser that his character is alive and found as a prisoner in the snowy wasteland of Kamchatka. Now we just have to wait, both to get out of the house, and to return to Hawkins.