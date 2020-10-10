stop work on the fourth season, positive production member

After Young Sheldon’s renewal, the actors and crew are back on the set to shoot the fourth season, although not all went well due to Covid, an enemy that Sheldon would declare war on instantly.

The germophobic protagonist of The Big Bang Theory and of the spin-off in question would in fact have gone mad in the face of the risk of contagion. In this case it was a member of the production team to have tested positive to the test, and as a precaution it was decided to close the set for some time, pending further checks.

At the moment it is expected to reopen shortly as early as next week, but as usual it is necessary to make sure that everyone is safe. Deadline reports that it is thanks to one of the many tests carried out regularly by Warner Bros TV if it was possible to identify the problem in the bud: “Person he is now in solitary confinement. In order to comply with the appropriate cautions, Young Sheldon’s production was put on hiatus today. The series will return to production on Monday, as scheduled. “

Hoping that it was only an isolated case, we refer you to the situation on Young Sheldon, pending the new episodes scheduled for 2021.