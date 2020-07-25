Entertainment

Star Wars: The High Republic will explore the secret of a Jedi family

July 24, 2020
The new film trilogy by Star Wars it will wait until 2021, but fans of the saga – from next year – will be able to dive into the narrative universe of the High Republic, which will be explored through comics, novels and TV series.

Star Wars The High Republic will tell the historical period that precedes the events of the preque trilogyL. The appointment is set for 2021 but, to tickle the expectation of the fans, the official website of the project has released small advances regarding some Jedi lineage.

Among these, the San Tekka family stands out, of which the character of the sequel trilogy – Lor San Tekka – seems to be a direct descendant. The co-creator of the series, Charles Soule, provided some interesting clues about it:

"Once upon a time it was just a family of seekers in hyperspace, whose goal was the exploration of precious roads in the most external areas of the galaxy. The San Tekka clan has become a dynasty, at the forefront of the technologies and techniques that allow to the great Republic of Chancellor Lina Soh to continue moving safely in new areas. Under the supervision of the Marlon and Vellis San Tekka puppets, the clan works in close collaboration with the Republic and becomes crucial in responding to the Great Disaster. But the San Tekkas they are hiding a secret … their ascent was not achieved without compromise ".

Star Wars: a new lightsaber coming for Luke Skywalker in the official comic. Star Wars: The High Republic has been postponed to 2021, new dates available.

