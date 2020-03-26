Star Wars: The High Republic, what will be the focus of the new stories?

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The new editorial project dedicated to the work of George Lucas, Star Wars: The High Republic, will explore the 200 years prior to the start of the prequel trilogy, a time when the Jedi were at the height of their power.

The stories dedicated to this narrative universe they will unfold in novels and graphic novels, and it would be interesting to have a deepening on the events that progressively undermined the stability of the Jedi order, up to the present crisis in the Revenge of the Sith.

For now we have little information on Star Wars The High Republic. We know it was an era of peace, in which the Republic had consolidated its power and the Jedi Order, after defeating the Sith Empire, was flourishing.

It is the time when the Jedi contaminated numerous races and cultures – like the Mandalorians. We would be curious to know how the rival political factions, introduced by George Lucas in the prequel trilogy, were influenced both by the exponents of the Republic and by the Jedi of the High Republic, and how some iconic enemies (the separatist Alliance or the Tecno Union) took shape in this specific historical moment.

The Jedi established their authority by becoming a real police force, then evolved into a real military organization within Clone Wars. But what High Republic can and must tell it is the rebirth of their historical enemies, the Sith. Only one of them survived the battle against the Jedi, Darth Bane, whose figure could be recalled within these stories.

The High Republic is not to be confused with The Old Republic, which took place thousands of years before the Skywalker saga. High Republic is halfway between these two time phases, but in addition to mentioning the mythology of the chosen one, we would like the more political aspect to be explored, and in particular the corrosive mechanisms that allowed the infiltration by the Sith into the Republic.

The new High Republic antagonists, "the Nihil", have shown themselves in a series of unpublished sketches. The first issue of Star Wars is the best-selling comic of the decade.

What would you like to see in this new course of stories? Tell us below!