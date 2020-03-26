Entertainment

Star Wars: The High Republic, what will be the focus of the new stories?

March 25, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

The new editorial project dedicated to the work of George Lucas, Star Wars: The High Republic, will explore the 200 years prior to the start of the prequel trilogy, a time when the Jedi were at the height of their power.

The stories dedicated to this narrative universe they will unfold in novels and graphic novels, and it would be interesting to have a deepening on the events that progressively undermined the stability of the Jedi order, up to the present crisis in the Revenge of the Sith.

For now we have little information on Star Wars The High Republic. We know it was an era of peace, in which the Republic had consolidated its power and the Jedi Order, after defeating the Sith Empire, was flourishing.

It is the time when the Jedi contaminated numerous races and cultures – like the Mandalorians. We would be curious to know how the rival political factions, introduced by George Lucas in the prequel trilogy, were influenced both by the exponents of the Republic and by the Jedi of the High Republic, and how some iconic enemies (the separatist Alliance or the Tecno Union) took shape in this specific historical moment.

READ:  With a manly look, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt attends the Maleficent Premiere For The First Time After Sex Change

The Jedi established their authority by becoming a real police force, then evolved into a real military organization within Clone Wars. But what High Republic can and must tell it is the rebirth of their historical enemies, the Sith. Only one of them survived the battle against the Jedi, Darth Bane, whose figure could be recalled within these stories.

The High Republic is not to be confused with The Old Republic, which took place thousands of years before the Skywalker saga. High Republic is halfway between these two time phases, but in addition to mentioning the mythology of the chosen one, we would like the more political aspect to be explored, and in particular the corrosive mechanisms that allowed the infiltration by the Sith into the Republic.

The new High Republic antagonists, "the Nihil", have shown themselves in a series of unpublished sketches. The first issue of Star Wars is the best-selling comic of the decade.

What would you like to see in this new course of stories? Tell us below!

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.