Star Wars: The Clone Wars, the release of the series has been postponed

The pandemic caused by COVID-19 has also affected the market of the comics industry, which now finds itself having to suspend ongoing publications to meet the necessary needs of comics.

About this, IDW Publishing has announced the postponement of Star Wars Adventures: The Clone Wars – Battle Tales, a weekly series scheduled for the month of April. The publishing house commented on this decision through the following statements:

"Since the releases of our paper products are affected by this crisis, we are planning to release the digital editions of only the comics that will arrive on the shelves of comics. As always, the publication dates of the digital comics will correspond to the future release dates of the editions. paper. "

As for the Star Wars series, it is a five-issue anthology aimed at younger readers, written by Michael Moreci and with several artists to deal with the visual sector: Derej Charm, Arianna Florean, Megan Levens, Valentina Pinto, Davide Tinto, Philip Murphy. The covers of each book are made by Derek Charm.

Screenwriter Michael Moreci said he was thrilled to work on the series:

"The Clone Wars saga is probably my favorite from Star Wars. It has everything, a great adventure, an overwhelming love story, the mythology of the Force, the powers of the Jedi and – of course – the fantastic clones. This series of events it will bring together all the best and evergreen parts of Star Wars, and weave a story that longtime fans (like me) and new younger readers (like my children) will surely love. "

Marvel Comics is preparing to introduce a new cycle of stories from the brand, Star Wars: The High Republic, but what will they tell? For now, the sketches of a new species of villian, the "Nihil", have been previewed.