Demon Slayer Season 3 Release Date, Cast, Plot and Everything You Need to Know

Demon Slayer Season 3 Release Date, Cast, Plot, Date, and Everything You Need to Know

Demon Slayer is full of exciting drama, from battle scenes to heartbreaking backstories for the anime characters. As humans watch humans and devils fight to the death, each new fight is much more dangerous and exciting than the last.

So, TV fans can’t wait to see what exciting things will happen to Tanjiro next. The good news is that season 3 of Demon Slayer has been confirmed. Yes, it’s time to take out your swords and also get ready to watch the gang cut off the heads of a new group of monsters.

But despite all this excitement, you could be wondering what the future holds for the Demon Slayer Corps. The Digital Fix, like Tanjiro, has found out all you need to remember about when Demon Slayer season 3 will come out. Here’s what to expect from the next episode of the hit anime, such as its cast, trailer, plot, and more.

The third season of Demon Slayer will come out in April 2023. This was confirmed by a new trailer that came out earlier today. If you like anime, you probably have been waiting patiently for news about Demon Slayer Season 3. The next season has been affirmed right after the last episode of the amusement district arc came out, but there hasn’t been any big news since then.

But after waiting for months, the teaser for Season 3 has indeed been posted on the official Aniplex YouTube channel. It shows that the show will come out in April 2023. We haven’t been given the exact release date yet, and we may find out more during the Move Fiesta 2023, which will be held on December 17 and 18 and will have important news about many anime, including Demon Slayer.

Fans in Japan will be able to watch the new season on Fuji TV, while fans around the world will be able to watch it on Netflix and Crunchyroll. We don’t yet know how many episodes will be in Season 3, but the creators said that the first incident will be a one-hour special.

From February 3, there will also be a special event named “World Tour Screening” in more than 418 cinemas in Japan and 80 other countries. During this event, episodes ten and eleven of the amusement district arc and episode one of the forthcoming swordsmith village arc will be displayed. Starting on December 24, people will be able to buy tickets.

As expected from Ufotable as well as Demon Slayer, the latest teaser shows a great story and amazing animation. The Mist Hashira, played by Muichiro Tokito, and the Love Hashira, played by Mitsuri Kanroji, are shown leaving on a special assignment to save people from the Demons in the trailer. The trailer also shows Genya Shinazugawa, the Demon Slayer, Tanjiro Kamado, and Nezuko Kamado, his Demon sister, who will help the Hashiras fight Demons.

Demon Slayer Season 3 Release Date

Enthusiasts of Demon Slayer have had a lot to look forward to in the last two years, and it looks like 2023 won’t be any different. The official website says that Season 3 of Demon Slayer will come out and in April 2023 on Television and online streaming as weekly episodes. This means that it will be part of a spring tour. Kimetsu No Yaiba Season 3 has not yet been given a clear release date.

But diehard fans are not required to wait nearly as long. The very first episode of a third season will be shown in theatres as a marketing event, which is how most TV anime works. This will happen before the official start of Season 3. One of the first times this will be shown is in February.

Demon Slayer Season 3 Cast

It makes it look like all of the regulars from the show will be back for the third season. Even though the upcoming chapter won’t come out until the middle of 2023, humans can almost rely on Natsuki Hanae to voice Tanjiro again, and Akari Kitô to play Nezuko again.

Yoshitsugu Matsuoka, who plays Inosuke Hashibira, and Hiro Shimono, who plays Zenitsu Agatsuma, will also be back. Toshihiko Seki, who plays Muzan Kibutsuji, the series’ main bad guy, will also be back.

Demon Slayer Season 3 Trailers

The first trailer for season 3 of Demon Slayer this year Date finally came out. It’s too bad that most of what it says is a review of what’s already been said.

There are, however, a few glimpses of early footage: the Love, as well as Mist Hashira, are shown individually in the sizzle reel, and at the Swordsmith Village, a new sword (which Tanjiro will later use) is being made. You can see the whole thing above.

The new trailer, which you can watch by clicking the link below, is a much better preview of a Swordsmith Village story arc. It shows new footage and hints at fresh allies and enemies.

Demon Slayer Season 3 Plot

The storyline of the third season will be based on the ninth arc of the original manga, which is called the “Swordsmith Village” arc. It’s important to note that the Devil Slayer manga ended in 2020. This gives anime fans a unique chance to find out (roughly) whatever the future holds for Tanjiro and the rest of the group. The Swordsmith Village arc starts right after the Amusement District arc, which concluded with Tanjiro and Sound Hashira Tengen Uzui beating the devil siblings Gyutaro and Daki.

The only thing that was lost for good in this intense fight was Tanjiro’s sword which could kill demons. In the third season of Demon Slayer, Tanjiro is going to the Swordsmith Village to have Hotaru Haganezuka fix his sword. There, Tanjiro and his friends will have to deal with a lot of evil spirits. Mist Hashira’s friend Muichiro Tokito steps in to take care of the thread, which is lucky.

“I’m glad to hear that Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba and Japanese film have caught the attention of many people outside of Japan.”

This anime has a lot of universal themes that everyone can relate to, like how important family is and how to live your life to the fullest. I feel very lucky that everyone in the world has come together and feels the same way.”

As we said above, this same Swordsmith Village arc will be the focus of season 3 of Demon Slayer. We know this because of a teaser from Crunchyroll. In terms of the source material for the TV show, this means that the next episode will cover chapters 100–127 of the Kiyoharu Gauges manga.

Inside the Demon Slayer manga, the Swordsmith Town arc happens right after the Entertainment District arc, which was shown in season 2 of the show. For those who don’t remember the last episode of the anime, Tanjiro, and Sound Hashira Tengen Uzui made history at the end of the last season of Demon Slayer when they killed two upper six members of a Twelve Kizuki, the demon siblings Gyutaro and Daki.

Even though the Demon Slayers were able to move this same upper ranks of a demon king Muzan Kibutsuji’s inner circle, which had been immovable for centuries, Tanjiro’s trusty demon-slaying sword broke in the epic battle.

Tanjiro must repair his blade so he can keep fighting and get the demon blood he needs to help him on his search to transform his sister Nezuko’s home safely into such a human. So, the hero with a good nose goes to a Swordsmith Village because then Hotaru Haganezuka, a swordsmith who works for the Demon Slayer Corps, can fix his sword.

As luck was to have it, an old weapon is in the village where the gang goes. But it’s not all sunshine and roses here. Tanjiro and his friends may (okay, definitely will) run into one or two powerful demons as they go about their business.

The Love Hashira Mitsuri Kanroji or the Mist Hashira Muichiro Tokito are going to be with Tanjiro and the others, as we saw in the trailer. So, hopefully, all of our champions will make it through the Swordsmith Village alive with the help of the Demon Slayers who have done this before.

Demon Slayer Season 2 Ending Recap

In the second season of Demon Slayer, the main characters and Tengen Uzui, the audio Hashira, go to the entertainment complex to look for Tengen’s missing agents. Soon, they find out that a demon is hiding in the neighborhood and using the people who live there as pawns. This starts a sequence of activities as well as detective plots that take the show in a whole new direction.

At the end of Season 2, our heroes fight against Daki and Gyotaro, two demon siblings. They are hard to figure out because of how well they work together and how random their moves are. Still, the demon slayers win, and there are no major injuries or other problems.

However, this victory is not like any other. Daki was always an Upper Moon Demon who was close to Muzan Kibutsuji, the same main bad guy in Demon Slayer. So, there could be some very bad things that happen as a result.

On the other hand, this season also showed that Kagaya Ubuyashiki, who is in charge of the Demon Slayer Association, is currently bedridden. Also, when not a Hashira is as happy about the change in circumstances as others are.

Even Kyojuro Rengoku’s death, this same fire Hashira, still seems to be painful. Getting rid of the Upper Moon monster is a big win at this point, but the DSA as a whole is not yet at its strongest right now.