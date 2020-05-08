Share it:

The Last Narc Documentary revealing the Conspiracy of US DEA agent.

Good News for the fan of Narcos. The Last Narc real-life documentary series of Amazon Prime. Series due to air on Amazon but soon will hit the small screen. For the fans of Narcos, It is the most suggested show to watch. The documentary will available to watch soon to viewers. This article about the release date, cast, and storyline of the documentary.

The Last Narc is a documentary of a DEA agent Enrique “Kiki” Camarena, Who is murdered by a Mexican drug lord. Let’s find out when will documentary will arrive?

The bigger and attention gaining part of any Series or Documentary or Movie is the cast of that particular entertainment. In the Narcos, Michael Pena plays the role of DEA agent. The director, Russel, tens how the two are extremely different.

The new series story revolves around the special agent Hector Berrellez and his testimony. he was in charge of finding out what happened to Kiki Camarena. Kiki Camarena the DEA agent who was murdered by the Mexican drug lord afterward DEA assigned the case to Hector Berrellez to investigate the real criteria of the murder.

In addition to this, it also features the interview of DEA agent wife Geneva, Known as Mika and three insiders from Guadalajara Cartel. Kiki Camarena at first was a corrupted police officer who had later change of heart. He was initially protecting the drug lords.

The trailer of The Last Narc has been premiered on the platforms of Amazon Prime and YouTube. The trailer begins with Hector Berrellez saying “I remember being at a gym when all of a sudden news comes on the screen, I stop and say, ‘Oh my god, they’ve got Kiki’.” Kiki Camerena was captured and tortured when he was about to reveal how the US officials helping to drug lords in Mexico this is all as far as we know. We keep you updated with upcoming posts.

