Star Wars, Mark Hamill jokes about the ridiculous 70s costume: discover Disco Luke!

August 8, 2020
Mark Hamill is always in the mood for jokes and never gives up embracing the cool side of the Force on Twitter, discussing with Star Wars fans the role that made him famous and laughing even at the ridiculous looks exhibited in the 70s.

After talking about the funny fight with Harrison Ford that took place in the compactor of Episode IV, the actor decided to respond to a Tweet that quoted him in relation to the golden costume that he exhibited at a German show. In particular, one fan noticed a certain resemblance to the robe worn by Snoke in The Last Jedi and he wondered who would give more such an item of clothing.

"I must have worn it better, because guaranteed me a Disco Luke action figure, to say…", was his nice response, attached to a photo of the action figure (more or less official) dedicated to the golden Jedi. After all, the merchandise related to Star Wars is full of tributes of the genre, and in some cases the most valuable pieces are just bootlegs like this.

It doesn't stop there, as another fan wrote: "If Darth Vader had seen you in a similar outfit, he wouldn't have wanted you to join the dark side", to which Hamill promptly retorted with"But if ABBA had seen me with this outfit, they would have asked me to join them on tour. "

In fact, he would not have disfigured the line up of the Swedish pop band, between disco music and silver chandeliers. Did you know that Mark was also present in Rogue One?

